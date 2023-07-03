elenaleonova/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is a leading pure play water supplier after having successfully transformed itself over the last 5 years. Following the acquisition of Legacy Primo within water and the divestiture of its S&D Tea and Coffee business and subsequent rebranding, it transitioned itself into a pure play water supplier after struggling its strategic focus for years. It has been at the crosshairs with activist Legion Partners and finally reached an amicable solution with a new CEO and revamped board. We believe the entire episode with the activist, focused outlook and growth and profitability and continued strides that the company is making operationally bodes well in the long term. PRMW trades at a discount to its peers despite strong operational performance and recession resistant business model. Initiate at Buy.

Earnings Outlook

PRMW reported a stellar Q1 with beat on both revenue and earnings. Revenue increased 4% YoY (including -2% Fx effect) driven by 11% growth in Water Direct and 21% growth in Water Refill partially offset by exit from Russia and exit from single use bottled water in the US. It reported robust gross margins at 60.1% (up 300+ bps YoY), highest since it embarked on its transformation, driven by pricing, and exit of low-margin single-use retail in North America.

Data by YCharts

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 70 bps YoY to 17.4% as solid gains in gross margins were partially offset by deleverage in SG&A expenses as a result of higher wage costs as well as elevated freight expenses.

Data by YCharts

Balance sheet position continues to improve with Net Debt/ EBITDA under 3.5x, no maturities until 2028-2029 and cash balance of ~$100 mn.

It guided for Q2 revenues growing at 5% (at mid point) and reiterating FY23 guide of 5% revenue growth and EBITDA margin at 19.8%. We believe the pricing benefits would abate as it laps tougher comps going forward (10% pricing growth in 2H22 and 15% in Q2 2022) and would have to rely on volume growth which we believe would be achievable given expanding of its exclusive Costco partnership, increased frequency of booth programs and April trend following Q1 trends. Free Cash Flow guidance remained negative primarily as a result of the $20 mn headwind in working capital, however, it remained committed to returning cash to shareholders having repurchased an additional $17 mn in stock (on top of $24 mn in 2022) with further room for $59 mn in share purchases and raising its dividend by 14% to $0.08 with 2023E dividend forecast at $0.32.

Why are we Bullish on the Stock?

Strong Operating Trends

While the PRMW's price elasticity remains strong as evidenced by robust and expanding gross margins, it's sell-through has shown a continued uptrend on the back of digital initiatives and partnership with Costco which in turn leads to an improved refill rate. Automatic route optimization has led to an increase in operational efficiencies within water exchange/ filtration as a result of increase in delivery frequencies (213 units/ route daily vs 210 in Q1 2022)

Company Presentation

Digital Initiatives

Its strong focus on digital initiatives during the pandemic and beyond has led them to increase the digital penetration as % of total sales from 27% in 2017 to over 44% currently. App is currently rated 4.8+ on both Android and Apple play stores.

Valuation

PRMW trades cheaply at 7.5x EV/ Fwd EBITDA compared to its peers and its historical average. We believe given the strong operating track record as well as recent improvement in the performance would lead to a multiple rerating.

Data by YCharts

Improving Leverage and Cash Flows

PRMW's debt position has consistently improved with net leverage reducing from 4.3x to 3.4x in last 3 years with the aim to be under 3.0x by 2023. Strong operating cash flows (despite a headwind of $20 mn in the year) along with value accretive capital allocation in M&A and capex with a focus on reducing debt and returning cash to shareholders through dividends (2.5% dividend yield) and buybacks.

Company filings

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include 1) Unfavorable moves in FX would drag down revenue and profitability, as witnessed during Q1 where adverse Fx movement led to shaving off 2% growth in revenue 2) Significant consumption slowdown as a result of macroeconomic challenges would pressure gross margins as the PMRW would not be following up on price increases amidst a weakening sentiment and 3) Execution challenges as a result of lower customers per route and higher logistical costs would squeeze the operating margins.

Conclusion

PRMW has transformed itself into a pure play water provider with strong operational performance driven by consistent revenue growth and expanding margins. With an improved financial profile, activist hullabaloo in the rear view, valuation comfort as it trades at discount to its peers and long term average, 2.5% dividend yield, we believe the risk reward is favorable on the upside. Initiate at Buy.