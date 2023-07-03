CION's Vertical Integration Supports Margin Expanding Operational Growth

Hoowy/iStock via Getty Images

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) is a New York-based alternative asset manager and business development company with operations spanning capital sourcing and origination, investment and allocation and credit product-oriented trade.

As of current, CION directly owns $1.9bn of assets, with AUM greater than $5.5bn.

CION Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Through its activities, CION has experienced Q1 revenues of $60.45mn- a 45.26% increase- alongside a net income of -31.05mn and a free cash flow of $12.54mn- up 225.54%, largely off the back of increased investing and operational cash flows.

Introduction

The investment thesis of CION fundamentally relies on its highly vertically integrated investment fund structure, which emphasizes first-lien, senior secured loans alongside in-house capital origination and fundraising. Additionally, with a focus on credit, in-house underwriting activities put a premium on risk management and cultivate a culture of quality talent and subsequent retention. In conjunction with a low-leverage fortress balance sheet, CION is able to support accretive growth.

CION Q1'23 Investor Presentation

CION's value proposition is well-supported by its general strategy, doubling down on vertical integration to underline the strength of its proprietary platforms. Alongside a margin-expanding presence across the buy-side pipeline, CION has developed a lean organization capable of efficiency and adaptability, all the while enabling scale growth.

CION Q1'23 Investor Presentation

Although the company generates highly volatile cash flows, the combined effects of CION's vertical integration, lean organization, and quality investment philosophy, alongside a moderate undervaluation, lead me to rate the stock a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, CION- up 19.31%- has experienced superior price action to both the financial sector (XLF)- up 7.19%- and the broader market, represented by the S&P 500 (SPY)- up 17.50%.

CION (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market (TradingView)

I believe CION's relative overperformance demonstrates the strength of the company's integrated platform. While other financial services companies interact more with third-party companies and were thus more affected by successive bank crises and reduced liquidity due to increased interest rates, CION's operational nature insulated them from the worst of it.

As such, CION has seen material TTM revenue and cash flow increases since 2021.

Comparable Companies

The mid-market investment management sub-sector is highly fragmented, with many similarly sized firms operating with similar objectives but different strategies. CION is most comparable to said firms, which includes the Crescent Capital Group (CCAP), which focuses on junk bonds and low-grade derivative credit securities, Vinci Partners (VINP), whose activities are concentrated in Brazil, and Runway Growth Finance (RWAY), a specialty finance company offering niche capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies.

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, CION has experienced best-in-class 12-month share price growth, though quarterly performance is the second-worst of the group. Regardless, CION remains undervalued when assessing the company's multiples-based value as well as its growth capabilities.

For instance, CION sustains the lowest P/E, P/S, and P/CF ratios alongside the second-lowest P/B, demonstrating the firm's financial success across all three financial statements and the room it has to grow given its continued position.

Moreover, the firm maintains the lowest debt/equity of all its peers, reflecting a highly conservative balance sheet, as well as the company's ability to continually reinvest and drive organic and inorganic growth.

Additionally, with opportunistic dividends given strong financial performance, CION has demonstrated its willingness to deliver returns to shareholders.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow model, the fair value of CION is $11.94, meaning, at its current price of $10.38, the stock is undervalued by 13%.

While CION maintains a very low debt level, it faces a higher equity risk premium with its volatile financial results reflected in the stock's price action. As such, I assigned the stock a 10% discount rate. Furthermore, to be conservative and smooth over the firm's revenue volatility, I project average revenue growth of 6%. The principal revenue drivers of the firm look to be its investment income, a derivative of its disciplined and opportunistic investment strategy.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation tool corroborates my thesis on undervaluation, calculating a base case undervaluation of 51%, meaning the stock's relative value is $21.23.

Inputs into the Alpha Spread Model (Alpha Spread)

However, Alpha Spread's model fails to incorporate the financial unpredictability of the stock and its special dividend-driven return approach.

Therefore, using a weighted average of my model and Alpha Spread's valuation, skewed towards my DCF, the true value of the company should be $13.50, meaning CION is undervalued by 23%.

CION Sustains a Self-Sourced Platform, Supporting Accretive Scale & Margin Growth

At the core of CION's macro strategy is the complete vertical integration of the firm, enabling greater synergy between different business segments and greater security from macro headwinds, as evidenced by the outperformance of the stock in the TTM period. And at the centre of its vertical integration strategy is its 'open architecture' origination strategy, which applies CION's deep and diverse relationships with industry to ascertain low-cost financing for maximal throughput.

CION Q1'23 Investor Presentation

CION has demonstrated its ability to use generated capital for the creation of the utmost return. They do so through three primary investment principles; the majority of CION's portfolio is driven by highly-secure first-lien loans, with auxiliary returns supported by opportunistic and greater risk investments. This strategy is supplemented by fundraising and deployment activities with partners and through joint ventures, which enable dynamic and novel investing strategies for greater potential yield.

CION Q1'23 Investor Presentation

The firm seeks to return this capital to investors through its dynamic special dividends, which adjust for free cash flow. Most recently, CION doled out a 12.52% dividend, off the back of a 70.45% payout ratio.

CION Dividend (Seeking Alpha)

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts do not support my positive view on the stock, estimating an average 1Y price decline of 0.05% to a price of $10.38.

TradingView

Although investors will be net positive even with a smaller dividend over the year, this reflects investor anxieties about the volatility of the stock and its performance.

That said, I believe CION will be able to adequately temper its volatility through stable core investments and accretive scale growth within its strategic framework.

Risks & Challenges

Tighter Monetary Conditions May Inhibit Growth

Regardless of CION's ability to insulate itself against the temporary headwinds of the past few years, it still relies on outside parties to raise capital for its funds. If interest rates remain sticky, the cost of capital for said third parties would increase and inhibit CION's fundraising capability. In turn, this would lead to reduced investment capability and cash flow generation for the firm and reduced returns for investors.

High Volatility May Further Increase Cost of Capital

CION's equity price volatility, a reflection of uncertainty regarding the company's financial results, reduces its ability to take on additional equity financing, with investors pricing in increased risk for the stock. As such, to sustain high levels of capex or execute M&A activity, CION may have to rely upon debt financing or dilute capital. This may harm CION's currently pristine balance sheet and diminish the firm's asset quality.

Conclusion

Although the firm has seen extensive volatility over the past few years, in the next few years, CION's high degree of vertical integration and its overall lean business structure supports accretive investor return, especially through its special dividends.