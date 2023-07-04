Nikada

Introduction

As an investor in dividend growth stocks, I always seek new opportunities to invest in income-producing assets, mainly stocks. I tend to add to existing positions when I find them attractively valued. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The financial sector is attractive as the business environment is very suspicious of financial institutions. Investors are worried about unrealized losses that may pose a problem if consumers withdraw their deposits. This is when I believe focusing on stable, highly regulated, systematically important financial institutions can be beneficial, and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is one of them.

I will analyze Morgan Stanley using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Morgan Stanley provides financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage, custody, administrative, and investment advisory services, self-directed brokerage services, financial and wealth planning services, and workplace services, including stock plan administration annuity and insurance products. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternatives and solutions, and liquidity and overlay services.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Morgan Stanley have increased by 66% over the last decade. Like other investment banks, the company enjoyed a peak year in 2021, yet despite the slight decline, it still has shown steady growth over the long term. The company grows organically by reaching more clients and managing more assets through acquisitions such as Eaton Vance and E-Trade, which allowed the bank to offer more services to the mainstream population. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Morgan Stanley to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~4% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) increased faster over the same decade. The EPS increased by 266% after peaking in 2021, like the revenues. Morgan Stanley managed to more than triple its EPS as it expanded its AUM (assets under management) without increasing costs significantly simultaneously. The improved margins, higher sales, and buybacks supported EPS growth. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Morgan Stanley to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~9.5% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend of Morgan Stanley has just been raised following the 2023 stress tests. The company announced that it intends to increase the dividend by an additional 9.7%. It will bring the dividend yield closer to 4%, which is highly attractive for a growing blue chip. The dividend seems safe as the payout ratio is between 50%-60% despite the EPS decline from the 2021 peak. The company has not reduced the dividend since the financial crisis and is now acting more conservatively to ensure it can support it.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the dividend, the company has been buying back its shares aggressively over the last decade. The company intends to buy back an additional $20B worth of stock following the 2023 street test. Over the last decade, it has decreased the number of shares outstanding by 15% despite issuing shares to fund its E-Trade acquisition. Buybacks are highly efficient when the share price is low.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The most useful metric for a financial institution's valuation is its price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio). Morgan Stanley is trading for 1.5 times its book value, which aligns with the company's valuation since the pandemic's recession ended. While the valuation doesn't seem out of touch compared to the last 30 months, it is essential to note that some peers like Goldman Sachs trade for one time their book value.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs shows that Morgan Stanley is fairly valued based on the P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio. Over the last decade, the average P/E ratio was 12.8, while the current one stands at 13.5 when using the 2023 EPS forecasts. The forecasted growth rate is 9.5%, higher than the growth rate over the last two decades, which stood at 5%. Therefore, it seems like the stock is fairly valued and even offers some margin of safety as the growth rate is faster while the valuation is similar.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

The funnel that Morgan Stanley is building is a significant growth opportunity for the company. The company invests strategically to lean harder towards wealth and investment management than investment banking. It turns the company into a more diversified institution with more clients. The company created many revenue streams in different markets by adding to that geographical diversification.

Morgan Stanley

To do this, Morgan Stanley has invested heavily in creating a funnel that can attract younger investors and accompany them as they grow until they need the services of the wealth management unit. Morgan Stanley offers mainstream investors its E-trade platform, providing them with retirement solutions through their workplaces. Therefore, once a client "graduates" and has enough capital for wealth management, Morgan Stanley can easily attract him. The company has shed non-core businesses to focus on that funnel during that period.

Morgan Stanley

A strong capital basis allows the company to maintain its regulatory requirement while returning capital to shareholders. The company has passed the stress tests of 2023 despite the challenging environment. In 2022, it has returned more than 9% to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. With the current 2023 plan, Morgan Stanley is poised to return an additional ~10% when looking at the current price, and that's before the room for EPS growth in the future.

Morgan Stanley

Risks

The first risk is the competition, as the investment banking realm is highly populated with giants such as Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM), and the investment and wealth management realm is also highly competitive with one-stop-shops like investment banks, but also other private banks both foreign and domestic. Therefore, investors must consider that Morgan Stanley is active in a field where every segment is very competitive.

The second risk is the slowdown in the economy we are already dealing with. We see fewer activities when it comes to mergers and acquisitions. I do not expect an immediate change as interest rates are higher, which makes funding more challenging. In Q1 2023, the slowdown affected Morgan Stanley as the investment banking segment revenues dropped by 24%, as the markets saw fewer M&A activity and IPOs.

If the slowdown turns into a recession, we may see an even more significant drop in Morgan Stanley's revenues and EPS. In a recession, we are likely to see the stock market plunge. When the public is afraid, it tends to be less active, meaning fewer fees for the company. It also means that the assets under management will shrink as well. Investors may also prefer to invest in safer and low-fee products such as money market funds during a recession. It may significantly affect the company's top and bottom lines.

Conclusions

To conclude, Morgan Stanley is a blue chip company that managed to grow top and bottom lines and fuel dividends and buybacks. The company has several growth opportunities focusing on wealth management and the funnel that leads to it. These opportunities come when the share price is fair, with a bit of a margin of safety when looking at the long term.

There are risks to the investment thesis, mainly due to the more challenging business environment and the competition. However, I believe that Morgan Stanley is well-positioned to deal with these challenges and, therefore, continue to grow and offer investors a double digits return in the medium term. I rate Morgan Stanley a BUY and believe it suits most dividend growth investors.