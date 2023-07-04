Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGG And TLT: 2% Rate Cut Could Be A 2023 Black Swan

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A 2% cut in interest rates is the top 2023 black swan event, according to Eric Robertsen, Chief Strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.
  • With treasury bond rates hovering around 4%~5%, lofty equity valuation, and an inverted yield curve, I see this prediction as a very plausible scenario.
  • Here I will use the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF to illustrate the implications of this scenario.
  • Toward the end, we will also use our real portfolio to illustrate how and why we are increasing our allocations towards both intermediate-term and long-term treasury bonds.
High Angle View Of Swans Swimming In Lake

NejauPhoto

Thesis

Eric Robertsen, Chief Strategist at Standard Chartered Bank and also Global Head of Research, made a list of 8 black swan events for 2023. At the top of his list is the possibility that the Federal Reserve might cut rates

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
6.7K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EDV AND VGIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

e
energyguy921
Today, 12:58 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.88K)
If the fed cuts rates it will be on the short term not longer term. 2nd they said they are raising them 2 more times 3 rd they have no way off cutting 30 Yr yields which are already below 4. 4th they have to issue a ton of debt

So, I’m doing the exact opposite of what you are recommending. I’m shorting long term bonds

You have significant loses on your vgit pick from last year

Your family should find a new advisor

Inflation is not under control and will take off again as oil recovers and Biden chases windmills like Don Quixote
