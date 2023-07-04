USO: Improving Risk Appetite And Backwardation Point To Strong Total Returns

peshkov

The outlook for the United States Oil ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) is increasingly bullish due to the recovery in risk assets. Despite a significant decline from its peak, the oil curve remains in backwardation which has allowed the USO to significantly outperform front month WTI crude over recent years as the price of futures contracts converge towards the higher spot level. This could allow the USO to generate strong total returns even if oil prices remain at current levels. An additional reason to hold oil in general is that it tends to perform during periods of bond economic instability and bond market weakness.

USO ETF (Bloomberg)

I last wrote about the USO in January arguing for a potential breakout in the ETF after a long period of rounding out, and since then the USO has continued to edge lower in a defined range. Strong support is seen at the $60 level, with the focus now on down trendline resistance around $68.

The USO ETF

The USO’s investment objective is for the daily changes, in percentage terms, of its shares’ net asset value to reflect the daily changes, in percentage terms, of the spot price of light sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the Benchmark Oil Futures Contract. Specifically, USO seeks for the average daily percentage change in USO’s net asset value, for any period of 30 successive valuation days, to be within plus/minus 10% of the average daily percentage change in the price of the Benchmark Oil Futures Contract over the same period. USO held front month contracts until April 17, 2020, at which time following leeway in the prospectus, USO changed the exposure from holding specifically front-month contracts to holding predominantly front-month contracts, 30% next month and 15% contracts with further expiry.

Inflows into the fund surged following the oil price crash in early 2020, with assets under management rising 16x from their January 2020 lows to their April 2020 peak, when new issuance was halted. This rise in interest in the ETF, largely thanks to retail demand, has since declined by almost 85%, leaving assets under management at USD1.5bn as of today, down from a peak of USD5.4bn. The fund charges an expense fee of 0.72%, which is particularly high considering that the ETF does not pay any income, but is relatively low when compared against the high volatility of the fund.

Recovery In Risk Appetite May See Oil Join The Party

While the correlation between stocks and oil prices is not particularly strong there has been a strong tendency for short-term lows in equity prices to occur alongside short-term lows in oil prices. This can be seen most clearly in the Global Financial Crisis and the Covid crash, but also in the mid-2011, early-2016, and late-2018 corrections.

Oil is now down more than 30% from its 12-month highs while the S&P500 is at new 12-month highs, which is very rare indeed. This has only occurred 2.5% of the time over the past 40 years, and previous episodes turned out to be much better than average buying opportunities.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

One key difference between the recent oil price underperformance and previous periods is that the oil curve remains in backwardation, meaning that front month futures trade at a premium to further dated contracts. While this has been the norm over the past 40 years, it is rare to see following significant oil price declines. This is positive for the USO, which now has the benefit of being able to roll over its oil contracts at a cheaper price.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Curve (Bloomberg)

The impact of the shape of the oil curve has been a significant driver of total returns when investing in oil. From 1984 to 2004, for instance, the total returns on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex were almost 14% higher annually thanks to this impact. More recently, the USO has outperformed front month WTI by 34% over the past two years due to this positive roll yield as future contracts converge towards the higher spot price.

Front Month WTI Vs Total Return (Bloomberg)

A Hedge Against Renewed Bond Market Turmoil

An additional benefit of owning oil is that outside of deflationary credit crunches, declining oil prices tend to occur alongside stable economic growth and strong asset returns. In contrast, some of the worst periods of equity and bond returns have been seen during periods of rapid rises in oil prices. Bond prices in particular have been highly sensitive to rising oil prices in the past and therefore the USO should act as a hedge to overweight position in US government bonds.