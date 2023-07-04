Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Making Sense Of Ultrapar's Run-Up And Why It's Still A Buy

Jul. 04, 2023 3:08 AM ETUltrapar Participações S.A. (UGP)
Felipe Brum, CFA profile picture
Felipe Brum, CFA
28 Followers

Summary

  • Brazilian holding company Ultrapar has seen a resurgence in its share price due to expected improvements in gross margin and recent financial deleveraging.
  • The company's gross margin decline since 2018 has been attributed to rising gasoline prices in Brazil, but changes in PBR's price policy could reverse this trend.
  • Ultra's management has successfully reduced the company's debt, which peaked in 2020 at $17.4B BRL and has since been brought down to $11.8B BRL.
  • Higher margins, less debt, and a pending cut of interest rates are what is driving Ultra's stock and will likely take it further. Ultra is a buy.

Sao Paulo, Brazil: front view of brazilian oil company and gas station Ipiranga. Brand logo

caio acquesta

Background and Main Thesis

Ultrapar (NYSE:UGP) is a holding company in Brazil known for three businesses: Ipiranga (Service Stations), Ultragaz (Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG) and Ultracargo (energy storage and transportation). It has more than 80 years of history in the energy business and is

This article was written by

Felipe Brum, CFA profile picture
Felipe Brum, CFA
28 Followers
CFA Charterholder looking for value and GARP ideias with a long term mindset in play.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UGP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.