Taxable Fixed Income Funds And ETFs Outdraw Equities On A Net Basis For June

Jul. 04, 2023 2:50 AM ET
Tom Roseen
Summary

  • U.S. equity and taxable fixed income mutual funds (including ETFs) rose 4.74% and 0.26%, respectively, for the month-to-date (MTD) period, ended June 29, 2023.
  • On the equity side, Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) Funds macro classification led the way, posting a 6.22% return MTD.
  • Lipper’s Latin American Funds classification, posting an eye-popping 10.36% June MTD return, posted the strongest returns of the individual U.S. equity classifications.

Despite rising concerns around future interest rate hikes, renewed global recessionary fears, and the possibility of new restrictions on technology sales to China by U.S. firms at the end of June, U.S. equity and taxable fixed income mutual funds (including ETFs) rose 4.74% and 0.26%, respectively, for the

Tom Roseen
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

