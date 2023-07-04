Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Will Crude Hold Gains After Saudi, Russia Voluntary Cuts?

Jul. 04, 2023 3:10 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
Summary

  • The big news this morning came from OPEC+, with Saudi deciding to extend its voluntary cuts of one million barrels per day through August and Russia saying it will cut its exports by 500K bpd in August.
  • The news sent oil prices spiking higher this morning, with Brent jumping around $1.80 (or 2.45%) in initial reaction from the day’s low, before easing off their highs.
  • The critical question remains whether oil prices will buck the recent trend of being unable to maintain their OPEC-related gains.

Prairie Oil Pump Jacks Canada USA

mysticenergy

By Fawad Razaqzada

The big news on Monday came from OPEC+, with Saudi deciding to extend its voluntary cuts of one million barrels per day through August and Russia saying it will cut its exports by 500K bpd in

