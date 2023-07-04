Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SAP SE: Business Transformation Begins

Jul. 04, 2023 4:31 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • SAP has underperformed the market in the last decade, as increased competition has contributed to relatively unattractive growth. Despite this, SAP has maintained a good commercial position.
  • It has invested heavily in its Cloud solutions, contributed to reduced margins. This investment is now broadly over, with improved growth and margin expansion expected.
  • We believe AI and the general digitization of society, as well as M&A will support SAP's growth prospects in the coming years.
  • SAP is unattractive relative to other software businesses, but when adjusting for valuation, the stock looks to be at its fair value.
SAP System Software Automation concept. Businessman presses virtual button SAP

Funtap

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • SAP's investment in its cloud products looks to be generating improved returns, with growth accelerating and the scope for margin improvement enhanced.
  • We see further industry tailwinds that can support future growth, as well

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.11K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.