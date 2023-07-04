TMFC: How Motley Fool's Analyst-Driven Large-Cap Growth ETF Stacks Up

Thapana Onphalai

Investment Thesis

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) is having a stellar year, up 33.79% and effectively reversing last year's 30.85% decline. It's excellent news for this large-cap growth-tilted fund that makes selections based on its analysts' active stock recommendations. However, comparisons with passive alternatives make it challenging to justify TMFC's hefty 0.50% expense ratio. This article highlights these return comparisons with 24 peers, evaluates its fundamentals alongside the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), and ultimately explains why it's not the best long-term growth choice.

TMFC Overview

Strategy Discussion

TMFC tracks the Motley Fool 100 Index, selecting the top 100 largest and most liquid U.S. companies based on stock recommendations by Motley Fool analysts. Common stocks and REITs are eligible, but other security types like ADRs and CEFs are not. In addition, the fund is rebalanced quarterly and market-cap-weighted. Motley Fool Investment Management writes that TMFC is for investors seeking:

A low-cost, growth-tilted alternative to common large-cap funds. Passive implementation of analyst stock recommendations. An easy way to add diversification to your portfolio. The possibility to generate higher rates of return with growth stocks.

Low cost is a relative term. Many readers won't categorize TMFC's 0.50% expense ratio as cheap, but it's competitive if you classify it as actively-managed. The average expense ratio is 0.55% for 91 large- and all-cap actively managed ETFs in my database. Still, TMFC's latest 6.3% portfolio turnover rate indicates little trading activity, so there's a chance TMFC is no more than a bit of window dressing on low-cost passive alternatives like QQQ. Let's look at the fund's composition next to see what we're dealing with today.

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The following table highlights sector exposures for TMFC, QQQ, and the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), a solid benchmark for large-cap growth stocks. There are many similarities between the three funds, such as an overweighting of the Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors. However, TMFC has 12% exposure to the Financials sector, while QQQ has virtually nil. The reason is that QQQ tracks an Index of non-financial stocks and is TMFC's leading source of diversification.

Morningstar

TMFC's top ten holdings are below, totaling 60% of the portfolio. This high concentration, along with leading names like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), are what you would find in almost any plain-vanilla large-cap fund. Another Seeking Alpha analyst described TMFC as a quasi-active ETF, and I agree. The ETF Research Center calculates a 63% overlap between TMFC and QQQ, though the actual figure is closer to 67%. These third-party tools treat Alphabet's two classes of shares separately, even though they're virtually identical regarding risk and return.

Motley Fool Investment Management

TMFC Analysis

Performance

The following chart highlights TMFC's performance since its inception in late January 2018. These results are solid. TMFC gained an annualized 14.55% compared to 16.28% and 11.89% for QQQ and SPYG.

Portfolio Visualizer

These are just some of your large-cap growth alternatives. I've listed 22 others in the table below, highlighting annual returns between 2019-2023. I omitted 2018 because it wasn't around for the entire calendar year, but based on the graph above, it looks like TMFC's performance was close to average that year.

The Sunday Investor

Again, these are good results, though it's worth noting how TMFC ranked slightly below average in 2019, 2021, and 2022. In contrast, TMFC was a top-quartile performer in 2020 and 2023, when markets favored mega-cap stocks. That's my main takeaway from this table. When market sentiment is highly positive, expect TMFC's high concentration to be beneficial. Otherwise, it lags.

Based on average annual return rankings, this table also identifies other ETFs worth considering, including:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)

These ETFs have impressive compounded returns and a similar risk/return profile, as shown below. Still, TMFC doesn't look too special. Like most ETFs, there are times when it outperforms, but if the earlier peer comparison is any indication, below-average performance typically follows. That's my general feeling on the broader market now, as seven stocks (AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, NVDA, TSLA, META) have driven 72.72% of the S&P 500 Index's gains in the first half of 2023. They also are prominent holdings in TMFC, so a reversal would have an enormous impact.

Portfolio Visualizer

Fundamentals

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for TMFC's top 25 holdings, totaling 78.37% of the portfolio. That's about 3% more than QQQ, but its 1.13 five-year beta is lower, suggesting a bit lower growth profile.

The Sunday Investor

To support the lower growth profile argument, consider how TMFC's constituents grew sales at a weighted average 15.11% rate over the last five years, 1.03% less than QQQ. In addition, estimated sales and earnings growth rates are slightly lower, and TMFC trade at 33.02x forward earnings, a 1.40-point discount to QQQ. We get final confirmation with the YTD return statistic presented. TMFC's constituents, if weighted as they are today, gained 44.85% this year compared to 51.56% for QQQ. A key reason is that QQQ avoids the Financials sector, which has lagged behind this year. In addition, TMFC's Health Care stocks, particularly UnitedHealth Group (UNH), have performed poorly.

Investment Recommendation

Except for its cost, there's nothing wrong with TMFC. In fact, its constituents have a strong Seeking Alpha EPS Revision Score (6.61/10) and are of comparable quality to QQQ's, as indicated by its 9.76/10 Seeking Alpha Profitability Score. While I anticipate short-term headwinds, as I do for most large-cap growth ETFs, there's no reason to think it won't be a solid long-term performer. Still, this belief is because it's similar to its plain-vanilla peers in structure, and I don't see the value-add expected for an ETF with a 0.50% expense ratio. Therefore, I've limited my rating on TMFC to a hold, and I look forward to continuing the conversation in the comments section below.