Amtech: Assessing If A Technical Breakout Is On The Cards

Jul. 04, 2023 5:11 AM ETAmtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS)
Summary

  • Amtech Systems is a profitable semiconductor company with a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile, with shares currently in a symmetrical triangle formation, indicating a potential bullish breakout.
  • The company aims to expand in the 'Power Semiconductor' & 'Silicon Carbide' areas, with potential growth in the electric vehicle space and recent acquisitions aligning with this goal.
  • Despite a significant decline in earnings this year, Amtech's assets and sales are discounted compared to the sector, and its equity continues to rise, indicating the potential for a strong recovery when the cyclical tide turns.

Technical Analysis

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) came across our desk from a screen we ran where the objective was to find profitable cheap companies with strong balance sheets and liquidity profiles. If we pull up an intermediate 5-year

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ASYS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

