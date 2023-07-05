Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Excellent Investment Opportunities In Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Summary

  • Two Harbors Investment Corp. is an agency mortgage REIT (mREIT), which also holds mortgage servicing rights.
  • In terms of the common stock, I will discuss a pair trade - long TWO and short Armour Residential.
  • I will show that TWO preferred stocks are the best agency mREIT preferreds with preferred “A” yielding almost 10% and all with by far the best future floating rates.
  • I recommend that those owning other agency mREIT preferred stocks, especially Annaly, AGNC, and ARR preferreds, sell them in favor of TWO preferred stocks.
Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is an internally managed agency mortgage REIT (mREIT). Agency mREITs only purchase government guaranteed mortgages providing them with no real credit risk. TWO also owns a sizeable chunk of mortgage

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWO.PB, TWO.PC, AND TWO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Short ARR.

Comments (14)

robkrow profile picture
robkrow
Today, 12:54 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (628)
Thanks for the recommendation.
F
FrancisDrake
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (28)
TWO is managed by morons. I don’t recommend buying them.
Jambr403 profile picture
Jambr403
Today, 12:49 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (270)
Nice article @Preferred Stock Trader - sold my AGNC (opportunistically bought recently and sold for a nice gain) and bought TWO-B.
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:50 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.01K)
@Jambr403 Thanks for reading and commenting.
A
Aenorist
Today, 12:36 PM
Premium
Comments (53)
For once I actually own shares when a switch is recommended, and after some review I will sell ARR.C for some more TWO.B

Add some concentration risk for a better yield
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:50 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.01K)
@Aenorist Thanks for reading. ARR-C looks like about the worst mREIT preferred out there. I definitely approve of you selling it.
x
xswhorn
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (68)
TWO didn't used to be all agency. I'm stuck holding the bag after they bailed and sold. Div cuts along with reverse split, more and more losses. I'm at $45... Haven't sold, but have a real hard time sinking any more in to anything TWO.
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:48 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.01K)
@xswhorn I would not buy TWO common stock without shorting another poor mREIT. The preferred stock, however, has a totally different profile. The preferred stocks of mREITs have massively outperformed the common stocks.
P
Pippy54
Today, 12:28 PM
Premium
Comments (384)
Interesting strategy. Thank you.
T
Tinternwales
Today, 12:27 PM
Premium
Comments (41)
Cheers. Thank you.
nickag59 profile picture
nickag59
Today, 12:20 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (67)
Thanks PST added a few more shares of TWO -A this morning.
