Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blade Air Mobility: Strong Positioning In Urban Air Mobility Landscape

Jul. 04, 2023 5:55 AM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
218 Followers

Summary

  • Blade is in an advantageous position being the first mover in the urban air mobility industry.
  • The company's MediMobility division, which focuses on organ transplant transportation, is a significant growth driver for the company.
  • Blade is focusing on expanding customer base, developing infrastructure, and forming global partnerships with operators to achieve profitability.
  • I view the stock as buy and have an end-of-year price target of $6.5 on the stock.

Autonomous driverless aerial vehicle fly across city, 3d render

Kinwun/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I am positive on Blade Air Mobility, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLDE) advantageous position as a first mover in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry. Blade is experiencing robust growth momentum, which is expected to accelerate as brand awareness increases and

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
218 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.