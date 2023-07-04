hadynyah/E+ via Getty Images

The 'India rising' theme has never been more compelling. Following resoundingly positive news flow on the economy this year (vs. growing slowdown concerns elsewhere), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, promising new business partnerships, was yet another major step in the long-term India transformation. In the meantime, the growth premium has been resilient (+6% GDP in Q1), led by strong manufacturing and capex, along with continued export and consumption growth momentum. With inflation also under control, the central bank (Reserve Bank of India or 'RBI') has hit pause on its monetary tightening cycle; in the likely event we also see a more benign monsoon outcome this year, a pivot could well be on the cards soon.

Investors will need to be comfortable with paying up, though, as India's equity valuation does not screen cheaply at ~21x fwd P/E (based on the benchmark MSCI India index). Still, the earnings multiple is more than accounted for by the strong underlying earnings growth (~22% in 2023; ~15% in 2024). The high teens % NAV discount of the Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF), which the fund manager is actively addressing via buybacks (~7% annualized run rate) and higher distributions, only adds to investors' safety margin here.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview - Actively Managed Portfolio of Indian Champions

There haven't been too many changes to the closed-end Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in recent months. The manager remains Morgan Stanley's (MS) Amay Hattangadi (also co-lead portfolio manager of MS emerging market core strategies), and the integrated investment approach (top-down and bottom-up) is also unchanged. The fund's net assets have increased, however, to ~$269m (up from ~$246m prior), along with the expense ratio (up to 1.4% gross and 1.3% net). A summary of key facts about the CEF is listed in the graphic below:

Morgan Stanley

The 40-stock portfolio allocation remains fully invested, with only a ~2% portfolio allocation to cash. Sector-wise, Financials is the largest allocation at 40.7% (unchanged), followed by Consumer Discretionary (14.9%) and Information Technology (10.4%). The latter two sectors have seen their portfolio weightage decline significantly, ceding share to Industrials at 6.5% (up from 2.7% prior). The top-five sectors contribute ~79% of the overall portfolio (down from ~84% prior), so from a sector perspective, IIF is exposed to a fair bit of concentration risk.

Morgan Stanley

In line with the Financials sector contribution, the fund's single-stock allocation leans heavily on major Indian banks like ICICI Bank (IBN), the largest portfolio holding at 10.2% (unchanged), Axis Bank (6.4%), and State Bank of India (3.7%). Despite its drawdown in recent months, IT consulting giant Infosys (INFY) remains the second-largest holding (albeit at a lower 7.8%), with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries (OTC:RLNIY) still the third-largest allocation at 6.6% (unchanged). Other notable non-bank holdings include auto manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHMF) at 4.2% (unchanged) and engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (OTC:LTOUF). The top ten holdings now account for a slightly larger ~ 53% of the overall portfolio.

Morgan Stanley

Fund Performance - Impressive Track Record, but the NAV Discount Remains Wide

Following a strong May/June performance, the fund is now up 6.9% on a YTD basis and has compounded well ahead of its benchmark at an impressive 9.3% rate in NAV terms (vs. +7.2% for the MSCI India Index) since its inception in 1994. The main downside has been the volatility, with several significant yearly drawdowns over the last five years (the largest being a ~19% NAV decline in 2018). Still, the consistent outperformance across virtually all time frames means investors willing to weather the volatility have generally come out ahead.

Morgan Stanley

Also worth considering is the persistent NAV discount, which tends to narrow and widen in line with investor sentiment. The fund manager has begun to show encouraging initiative here, accelerating its YTD buyback pace (currently high-single-digits % annualized) to help narrow the gap. Another potential catalyst is a step up in fund distributions - its closest comparable, the abrdn-managed India Fund (IFN), trades a far narrower low-single-digit % NAV discount due to its policy of consistently distributing its capital gains. Having realized a meaningful amount of gains last year (implied high-teens % distribution yield), further progress on the size and consistency of distributions could also catalyze a tighter market price to NAV delta going forward.

Morningstar

Improving Near and Long-Term Fundamentals

The perception toward India Inc has begun to shift of late. From Prime Minister Modi's Washington visit to new estimates pointing to the country's massive 'demographic dividend' through the coming years, the Indian growth story looks here to stay. Near-term economic releases have been impressive, to say the least - India's real GDP was up 6.1% YoY in its latest fiscal quarter, accelerating from 4.5% YoY previously, despite a slowdown in the rest of the world. The growth drivers appear broad-based, with the investment growth and robust government spending guided at this year's Union Budget adding to the structural consumption tailwind. The latest manufacturing PMI at 57.8 in June indicates this growth premium is likely sustainable, as a robust domestic demand backdrop appears to be more than offsetting any external headwinds. Within the PMI report, the continued rise in the output price index offers a particularly positive read-through for IIF's industrial/manufacturing exposure (note the fund's third-largest holding is industrial conglomerate Reliance Industries), indicating better pricing power at a time when input price pressures are already easing.

CNBC

On the monetary side, the monsoon outcome will be key to the RBI's policy path. At its most recent meeting, the monetary policy committee stressed its 4% inflation target commitment. While Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed the "fight against inflation is not over," the rapid deceleration in consumer inflation to 4.25% in May means a pivot may not be far off. The swing factor will be the monsoon season over the next months - following a slow start, rainfall has picked up across the country in recent weeks, and the meteorological department is calling for a base case normalization in the coming weeks. Rural activity indicators, in particular, agricultural exports have also been resilient thus far, and with the recent bilateral lifting of US-India tariffs, an improved rural outlook is likely on the cards. Hence, I see more supply-driven downside than upside for headline CPI inflation this year; this should mean increased RBI dovishness and, by extension, a meaningful valuation tailwind for IIF.

Bloomberg

Still a Compelling Play on Indian Growth

IIF has rightly re-rated since I last covered the name, as amid an emerging slowdown in all the major economies (China, EU, and the US), India has sustained its growth premium. Given the broad-based nature of this growth and its sustainability over the mid to long-term, India now screens as the most attractive major economic growth story, in my view. The key hurdle is the valuation, with Indian equities re-rating in recent months to the upper end of their historical range - the benchmark MSCI India index, for instance, trades at ~21x fwd earnings. Relative to the prospect of >20% EPS growth this year (mid-teens % in 2024), though, the valuation is still justifiable. Overall, the persistent IIF discount to NAV seems unwarranted in light of the attractive Indian fundamentals, as well as its track record of outperformance. Investors willing to stick it out should reap the benefits, particularly with several discount-narrowing catalysts already in play.