Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Labor Market Preview: Underneath All That Glitz - It's Getting Ugly

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.32K Followers

Summary

  • The labor and stock markets appear strong, but leading indicators suggest a recessionary state.
  • The labor market is expected to weaken following negative fixed investment data. The unemployment rate increased from 3.4% to 3.7% in May, and jobless claims have been rising since October 2022, suggesting the beginning of a recession.
  • Despite the economy entering a recession, the Fed is expected to continue tightening monetary policy. This could extend and worsen the recession in.
Top view of a white desktop - Concept job search

peterschreiber.media

Beautiful, yet ugly, contradictory, but it's funny how,

things could look so beautiful, but underneath all that glitz,

they're ugly. MacroT

The lyrics above reflect the current situation in the labor market, as well as the stock market. On the surface, the

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.32K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

j
jr52537
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (961)
Thank you.
Ron Richardson111 profile picture
Ron Richardson111
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (55)
You are short since..... Are you still solvent?
manpower profile picture
manpower
Today, 10:07 AM
Premium
Comments (547)
Had to write something. Might as well write doom and gloom. It’s more intense and draws a crowd like a murder mystery.
W
WRDA
Today, 10:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (113)
@manpower Would you want to read articles that agree with you 100% of the time?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.