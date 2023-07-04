Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Companies That May Have An Advantage In The AI Race To Success

Jul. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ET
Gregory Schnitzler, CFA profile picture
Gregory Schnitzler, CFA
678 Followers

Summary

  • ARIAD Asset Management's research focuses on companies' patent portfolios, specifically the percentage of patents related to AI, to identify potential winners in the AI race.
  • The list includes 17 U.S. companies, with United Health, UiPath, and Adobe having the highest percentage of AI-focused patents.
  • The research suggests that companies with a higher percentage of AI-related patents have a better chance of outperforming in stock valuation and rewarding patient shareholders.

person standing on the top of the mountain with hand up, back view, over the city at sunset

Oscar Gutierrez Zozulia

Introduction

Let me state at the outset that I will be mostly wearing the hat of a reporter instead of an analyst for the information contained in this article.

The race to be a dominant and successful

This article was written by

Gregory Schnitzler, CFA profile picture
Gregory Schnitzler, CFA
678 Followers
2006-Current-Managing Partner, Ascential Equity LLC, Richmond, VA. Investment Services focusing on Community Bank; mezzanine financing; and commercial leasing. 1982-2006-Director of Cash Management and Investments-Treasurer of Virginia. Responsible for oversight of $15 billion fixed income portfolio, cash management and banking services. 1974-1982-Investment Administrator, Bureau of Naval Personnel 1967-1974-Silberberg, Rosenthal and Co 1964-1967-Goldman, Sachs and Co MBA Finance, St.Johns University, Jamaica, NY BBA Finance, Pace University, NYC CFA #006270 Adjunct Professor of Finance, Virginia Commonwealth University, 1995-current. Chairman, City of Richmond Retirement System Board of Trustees and IAC 1990-March 2016. Chairman, Virginia College Savings Plan IAC 1996-2011.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As I wrote in the article, I did write the article myself but it primarily expresses the opinion of a third party. I have now included your recommended changes specifically in an added paragraph entitled "My Thoughts".

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.