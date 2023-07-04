Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marathon Digital Could Benefit From ETF Talks

Summary

  • BlackRock's filing for a Bitcoin ETF could potentially increase Bitcoin prices and improve the profitability of Marathon Digital Holdings' mining operations, making MARA stock a buy.
  • If the SEC approves a Bitcoin spot ETF, it could lead to a wave of new filings and increase liquidity and institutional investments in Bitcoin.
  • Despite the potential benefits, there are risks. If MARA cannot lower its operational costs or if Bitcoin does not increase in value, the company may never profit from its mining operations.

Bitcoin is overlooking Wall Street in downtown Manhattan.

Leonid Sukala

With BlackRock (BLK) filing for its own Bitcoin ETF, many are expecting Bitcoin prices to increase with SEC approval. BlackRock is not alone in these efforts as many other players are also vying for the chance to create their

Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

chillside
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (477)
Not only $MARA but also $RIOT + $HUT
