Cardinal Energy: Worth Going Long But The 11% Dividend Is At Risk

Jul. 05, 2023 10:30 AM ETCardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ:CA), CRLFF4 Comments
Summary

  • Cardinal Energy is an oil producer in Canada, but the majority of its oil production consists of medium and heavy oil, which is sold at lower prices.
  • The Q1 free cash flow was not sufficient to cover the dividend.
  • This means that unless oil prices increase soon, the dividend is definitely at risk.
  • I am still planning to go long in Cardinal Energy, I'm just not counting on the dividend to be sustainable.
Black silhouette of the oilpump in the orange and purple sunset light.

Anna Richard/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been following Cardinal Energy (OTCPK:CRLFF) (TSX:CJ:CA) for multiple years now and my best investment decision was to purchase the convertible debentures of the company in the first

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I currently have no position in Cardinal Energy but I have written put options in an attempt to establish a long position.

Comments (4)

J
Jop88
Today, 11:08 AM
Premium
Comments (383)
Thank you for the article - good to know.
E
Easy Al
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (1.69K)
The narrowing of the WCS discount to WTI is a small plus for $CJ.
www.cmegroup.com/...
J
JohnVB
Today, 11:00 AM
Premium
Comments (351)
This stock breaks even at $70 WTI. That being said the WCS gap has trended down this year. So the realized price on Western Canadian Select has traded upwards to sort of compensate for lower WTI. They have a strong balance sheet (no debt). They managed to pay off quite a bit of debt in 2022 so the carrying costs of interest rates are nil. Second half of this year we will see what happens with the Saudi and Russia oil cuts being extended. The dividend as the oil price sits is sustainable.
Jamm Systems profile picture
Jamm Systems
Today, 10:37 AM
Premium
Comments (1.15K)
@The Investment Doctor Great article!

From the little I've observed energy stocks that appeal to dividend investors, they usually react strongly to dividend cuts. It's as though holders go to sleep as long as the dividend flows in, but then sell the news of a cut.

For instance, I traded $SJT the last couple of years. Even though a dividend cut was a big risk these last few months, the stock reacted a lot after the cut.

Based on that, seems better to me to buy the dividend cut rather than before.
