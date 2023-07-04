Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NRG: Go Back To The Basics To Deliver Returns

Jul. 04, 2023 10:20 AM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)OGE, PNW, POR, XLU1 Comment
Preston Yadegar profile picture
Preston Yadegar
Summary

  • As NRG continues to pursue its vertical integration strategy, total shareholder returns have lagged behind peers in the utilities space.
  • Activist investors have criticized NRG's recent acquisition of Vivint. In pursuit of strategic and operational changes, investors are calling for the appointment of new directors along with a new CEO.
  • I'm cautiously optimistic about NRG. I believe that activists will prevail and put the company on the path towards consistent profitability.
imaginima

Introduction

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is a mid-cap utility company specializing in retail electricity and natural gas sales. They power homes, businesses, and industrial sites across the U.S. and Canada. Besides energy sales, NRG is also involved in wholesale power generation (i.e., fossil fuel, nuclear, renewable) and other adjacent services. In this

I'm the Founder & CEO of Shareholder Vote Exchange, the first exchange for trading shareholder voting rights. I enjoy writing as a way of expanding my knowledge and learning about new investment opportunities. I also believe that sharing what I learn with others can enable them to make better financial decisions. My investment philosophy emphasizes flexibility in asset allocation, incorporating either top-down macro analysis or bottom-up fundamentals. I believe that bet sizing is as important as proper research and execution. I also believe in avoiding the great extremes of active or passive management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NRG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Optionputter profile picture
Optionputter
Today, 10:49 AM
Premium
Comments (318)
Has anyone ever considered how valuable it would be to have some control of demand, especially at peak demand? Vivant just might provide a means for this at that critical moment. I think this acquisition might be an extremely clever idea
