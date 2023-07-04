Aleksandr Potashev/iStock via Getty Images

It's no secret that XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is a high-quality business. One can look at its past financial performance to see that, or for an easier approach, one can look at the stock's rise over time. There were ups and downs along the way, but at its simplest level, the rise can be attributed to the factors that contribute to shareholder value creation: a high and sustainable ROIC, and a very long runway for growth.

As I said above, this performance is not a secret to the market, and the stock trades at a similar or greater trailing EV/EBITDA multiple than do some of the best businesses in the world. I think this high multiple turns investors immediately away as they don't want to pay up for a small-cap stock with some notable risks that I will discuss below. However, I think the analysis that stops at the high multiple leads to missing the bigger picture: XPEL has proven competitive advantages that lead to a high and sustainable ROIC, and when compared to its past financial performance, it doesn't take unreasonable estimates to conclude that the stock is undervalued.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll discuss XPEL's past performance, its competitive advantages, its runway for growth, and how those competitive advantages and growth lead me to believe the stock is undervalued based on my estimates.

Business Overview

XPEL's main products are automotive paint protection film, automotive window film, and home and office window film.

XPEL Products (XPEL Investor Presentation)

The majority of XPEL's revenue comes from automotive paint protection film, and the majority of that revenue comes from selling its products to independent installers and new car dealerships.

The next largest source of automotive PPF and automotive window film comes from distributors that sell in different regions of the world. These distributors sell and apply the PPF products to international customers. Of this revenue, the majority comes from its China distributor.

Finally, the smallest portion of its automotive PPF and window film revenue comes from company-owned installation centers and automobile OEMs.

Home and office window film made up for 2% of revenue in 2022, and 17.5% of revenue in Q1 2023, making it the smallest segment.

Past Financial Performance

By my calculations, XPEL has consistently generated an ROIC in the range of 40-60% percent, depending on the year. This type of sustained ROIC is astonishing, and the fact that this has not been competed away speaks to the strength of XPEL's competitive advantages.

Along with this high ROIC, revenue has grown at a 37% CAGR since 2013. This combination has led to the stock rising thousands of percent since then. Despite this rise and the high multiply the stock currently trades at, I don't think its days of above-market returns are over. As long as it maintains its competitive advantages and it continues to expand into new markets which creates more room for growth, I think the stock will perform well from here. I will discuss my forecast in more detail below.

Data by YCharts

Competitive Advantages and Runway for Growth

As the bulk of revenue comes from selling automotive PPF and automotive window film to independent installers and new car dealerships, XPEL's main competitive advantage is most effectively seen through its relationship with these installers.

In short, XPEL creates a win-win relationship with its network of independent installers and new car dealerships by creating the most value for them. There are other PPF products out there, but I believe XPEL has the most brand and customer recognition. This leads to customers looking for XPEL products, which brings them to those installers. Additionally, XPEL's DAP software, which cuts pieces of film to fit specific vehicle types, creates value for installers as it makes the installation process more efficient and less wasteful.

This software contains specifications for tens of thousands of vehicle models and is a competitive advantage itself, simply due to the size of its database. Additionally, if installers use this software, they are likely to sell XPEL products.

Finally, PPF represents a small portion of the cost of a car, which makes demand relatively price inelastic. This allows installers to pass on any price increases made by XPEL, to the customers. Customers have clearly accepted these increases as XPEL's gross margin has risen from ~30% in 2013 and 2014, to ~40% in the last twelve months.

This win-win relationship allows both XPEL and the installers to make a lot of money. XPEL's CEO Ryan Pape has emphasized this relationship in the past with tweets from dealer conferences.

Tweet from XPEL CEO Ryan Pape (Twitter) Tweet from XPEL CEO Ryan Pape (Twitter)

Growth has also been a question due to the size of the paint protection film market. This report put the size of the market at $528m in 2022. The main question is how can a PPF business like XPEL be worth over $2 billion when the market is much less than that.

First, businesses are valued not on the size of the addressable market but on earnings, and if the earnings are created by investments that generate returns above the cost of capital, those earnings will be very valuable.

More importantly, XPEL has grown the size of its addressable market over time, mainly through the addition of new types of protective films for different uses. A recent press release details new types of films, one of which is for aircraft. This alone could boost the size of its addressable market by billions. This combined with the newer window film segment, which makes up a small portion of revenue currently, should leave investors without much to fear in terms of future growth.

There are questions about the economics of these segments as they won't have the automotive installer network relationship but betting on Ryan Pape to build them out feels like a safe bet. In Q1 2023, window film revenue grew 30% quarter over quarter, so the growth is solid thus far.

Valuation and Forecast

XPEL DCF (Created by Author) XPEL DCF Continued (Created by Author)

In this model, I am using analyst estimates for my estimate of 2023 financial results, and I'm assuming a 10% cost of capital. After that, I am assuming that revenue growth drops to 8% by 2032, that operating margin increases to 25% and stays there until 2032, that the tax rate will be 21%, and that capex will be 3% of revenue from 2024 through 2032.

For my continuing value calculation, I am assuming a 2% terminal growth rate. With these estimates, I am calculating that XPEL's equity is worth about $107 per share, for an upside of about 27% from today's price.

Given XPEL's past financial results, these growth and margin estimates don't seem unreasonable to me. My future revenue growth rate estimates are far below XPEL's revenue CAGR from the past decade, and my estimate of margin expansion is at a pace far slower than that of the past decade. If financial performance exceeds my estimates and is closer to that of the past decade, the stock is worth even more. As long as XPEL can maintain its competitive advantage, which I think it will, I think it is likely that my estimates will be achieved.

Risks

A large risk for XPEL is that 18% of revenue is from its distributor in China. If geopolitical tensions rise, there may be issues with trading between the US and China. While I don't think there is risk for an imminent issue between the two superpowers, my DCF makes estimates many years into the future. Nobody knows what geopolitical issues will be apparent 10-20 years from now, but I think the risk of something boiling over increases with time. If this happens, the implications would be hard to predict, but they would be dire for many businesses that operate in China, including XPEL. This makes the importance of further expanding into the smaller segments such as window film and aircraft film, even greater.

There is also a recession risk in the coming 6-18 months. A bad recession would obviously hurt car sales, lead to lower spending on PPF, and would cause XPEL to greatly miss analyst estimates in the coming quarters and years. Given the high multiply the stock currently trades at, this would lead to quite a bit of downside. I don't think XPEL would be affected as much by a mild recession as PPF has been more of a luxury purchase, although it is becoming more accessible every year. Despite this, I think luxury car sales and electric car sales should hold up better in a mild recession.

Final Thoughts

XPEL has a history of a very high ROIC, growth, and value creation for shareholders. As investors have noticed this, the earnings multiple has expanded and today the stock looks very expensive at first glance. However, if something even remotely similar to its past financial performance continues into the future, the stock looks undervalued. By my estimates, the stock is worth $107 per share as I believe it will maintain its competitive advantages going forward and it will continue to create markets to grow into. China and recession risks exist which make the current multiple looks a bit unsavory, but I think the upside even with declining growth and less margin expansion compensates investors enough for those risks.