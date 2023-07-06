Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tronox Holdings: Still Trading At A Double-Digit Free Cash Flow Yield

Jul. 06, 2023 10:30 AM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tronox Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of titanium dioxide, used as a pigment in paint, coatings, plastic and paper.
  • Tronox experienced tough times towards the end of last year, but is slowly increasing its EBITDA again.
  • The underlying free cash flow (excluding working capital investments) will likely exceed $1.40/share this year, increasing to $1.8+ next year.
  • I will continue to write put options on Tronox, and I am considering the 2029 bonds as an income idea.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Titanium dioxide powder scattered on black surface with inscription of symbol TiO2. Food coloring, E171. Pigment has many uses, including paint, food, toothpastes and cosmetic products

ALEKSEI BEZRUKOV/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been covering Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) for several years here on Seeking Alpha and back in August last year, I mentioned the stock was trading at a free cash flow

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.29K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no position in Tronox but will likely try to write put options and I may go long the 2029 bond.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.