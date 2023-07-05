This report highlights discerning investment picks that you may have missed. It contains Buy/Strong Buy recommendations made in June by analysts who made no other bullish recommendations in Q2.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector or industry.

Consumer Firms

Dylan Waller had 6 Hold ratings over Q2, and a single Buy rating on a South American consumer stock.

Mike Kytka returned with his first Buy rating in a year with a bullish view on RH.

Retired pharmacist RoseNose is keen on the income opportunity in this battered consumer stock.

Almyra Research only posted once in Q2, seeing contrarian value in apparel firm Jerash Holdings, with the stock trading near a 52-week low.

Michael McGrath thinks investors are missing the complete picture with regards to this pre-eminent tech/consumer leader.

John Moumtsakis, who has posted only 1 article in each of the past 4 years, sees more room for growth in Starbucks.

Materials Sector

Veteran Contributor Prasanna Rajagopal published 29 Hold Ratings over Q1, but finally saw a good opportunity in materials company Westlake.

Stock Scanner presented 6 Sell Ratings and only 1 Buy Rating in Q2. See their one bullish pick here.

Transportation / Automotive

Former sell-side analyst Anton Walhman saw value in a lesser known European automotive firm.

Daniel Dunaevski returned from a 2 year absence to present this German transportation company despite its full valuation.

Technology

Former investment banker Chris Chng sees attractive growth at DataDog, and is willing to overlook the rich valuation.

Bay Area Ideas covered 3 large-cap tech stocks during Q1, but only found one attractive buy opportunity.

After writing 6 times in Q1, CFA Charterholder Kevin Mak doubled-down on this Israeli fintech plan in Q2.

Portfolio Manager Allen Cooke, who only posts a Buy recommendation every quarter or so, thinks Wix.com could be a beneficiary from AI.

In his very first article in 2023 thus far, Niki Schranz sees turnaround potential in Paypal.

Amid caution after NVIDIA's amazing run, Moe Value Picks takes on the bears.

Selective contributor David Ahern sees more growth potential for Roper Technologies.

Health / Biotech

Physician and biotech investor Hashem Aliedeh saw value in microcap Ovid Therapeutics in mid-June.

Long-term contributor Sergio Heiber sees a catalyst for health equipment firm Delcath.

Investment partnership Laughing Water Capital renewed their Buy rating in Lifecore Biomedical despite more than a 100% gain in their pick since April.

Energy

Selective stock picker Tim Paul likes this recent Jefferies Group spinoff for capital returns and upside potential.

CFA Charterholder Robert Howard returned from a 2-year absence to promote PG&E as a Buy.

Entertainment / Media

Research Analyst Dominique D'Angelo sees a deep value opportunity in this MSG spinoff.

Kinix Research reports that Cumulus Media is priced for bankruptcy, and deserves a look from risk-tolerant investors.

Zhong Jin returned from a very long break to present 2 momentum theses so far in 2023, most recently on Live Nation.

REIT / Real Estate

Adam Levine-Weinberg believes it's time to get greedy on this volatile real estate firm.

Banking / Finance

New contributor Dutch Dividend Therapist wrote 4 Hold analyses before landing on this single Buy rating.

Junius believes that investors are overly pessimistic about this regional bank in Hawaii.

The always selective, Ph.D. and CFA, analyst The Beauty Contest sees an undemanding valuation for this undercovered bank.

Industrials

Carlos R. Tartarini believes Illinois Tool Works' high margin profile is a good reason to add the stock to your portfolio here.

Telecom

Telephone and Data Systems, a telecom off the radar of many investors, is deemed to be of deep value to contributor EBITs And Pieces.

ETFs

Oakridge Trading examined 17 ETFs over Q2, but saw only Corporate Bond Fund IGIB as a Buy in June.

For income-oriented investors, Dividend Due Diligence highlighted this ETF at the start of June.

Cryptocurrency

For cryptocurrency investors, one specific coin stood out for contributor The Freedonia Cooperative in June.

