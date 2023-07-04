Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Happened Today

Jul. 04, 2023 2:45 PM ETDow Jones FXCM Dollar Index (USDOLLAR)FXA, FXC, UUP, USDU, UDN, CYB, FXY, YCL, YCS, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.59K Followers

Summary

  • The New Zealand dollar was the strongest (~0.85%) helped by cross rate gains against the Australian dollar, following the RBA’s decision to stand pat. The Australian dollar recovered from almost $0.6640 to $0.6700.
  • The PBOC is stepping up its effort to slow or stem the yuan’s weakness.
  • The US bill auctions on Monday were greeted with strong demand.
  • The dollar was sold to a new marginal multi-year low against the Mexican peso, slightly below MXN17.02.
  • Canadian markets were closed Monday. The market leans toward a hike on July 12.

Closeup rolled of variety banknote and multi currency around the world. Exchange rate and Forex investment concept.-Image.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

The US dollar was mostly softer. The New Zealand dollar was the strongest (~0.85%) helped by cross rate gains against the Australian dollar, following the RBA’s decision to stand pat. The Australian dollar fell to one-month lows below

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.59K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.