End Of Easy Money: Unicorn Bubble Implodes, Normalcy Returns

Wolf Richter
  • In the second quarter 2023, only 12 venture-capital-backed startups in the US became “unicorns”: meaning they received funding that valued them at over $1 billion.
  • In Q1, 9 startups became unicorns in this manner, the lowest since January 2018, according to data by PitchBook.
  • The Fed began hiking rates in Q2 2022, and the number of unicorns plunged by 36% from the prior quarter to 59 new unicorns.

AI hype & hoopla replaces crypto, blockchain, and FinTech hype & hoopla. You’ve got to go with the times.

In the second quarter 2023, only 12 venture-capital-backed startups in the US became “unicorns”: meaning they received funding that valued them at

Wolf Richter
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

