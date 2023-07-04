Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Expecting Higher FIRDAPSE Revenues In A Year

SM Investor
Summary

  • The company reported record revenues of $85.4 million in 1Q 2023, a 98% YoY increase, and expects its 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2023 revenues to be higher than in 1Q.
  • The company estimates about 10% of the patients that are taking 80 mg of FIRDAPSE per day may increase their doses to 100 mg after FDA’s approval.
  • It can happen in 3Q 2023, increasing CPRX's quarterly and annual revenues by $3.5 million and $14 million, respectively.
  • I calculate that each new FIRDAPSE customer, on average, can increase CPRX’s annual revenue by more than $0.28 million.
  • More patients in the United States and Canada are expected to start taking FIRDAPSE. Also, by 2Q 2024, patients in Japan might start taking FIRDAPSE.

Mature Adult Female with Disability Living Life to the Fullest Photo Series

eyecrave productions/E+ via Getty Images

Year-to-date, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) stock price is down 25%, despite the company’s strong 1Q 2023 results (however, not as strong as in 4Q 2022), and despite a promising full-year 2023 guidance. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' financial results are

