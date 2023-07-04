Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cryoport: A Strong Player In Cold-Chain Logistics With Solid Growth Prospects

Jul. 04, 2023 9:42 PM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
Summary

  • Cryoport, Inc. is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in the cell and gene therapy industry due to its dominant position in the cold-chain logistics market and potential for substantial revenue growth.
  • The company's global presence and focus on proximity to manufacturing locations, along with strategic acquisitions, have expanded its market presence and boosted demand for its services.
  • I view the stock as a buy and have an end of year price target of $25 on the stock.
gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I maintain a positive view on Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) due to its dominant position in the cold-chain logistics market, extensive range of services, significant potential for substantial revenue growth, and capable management team. As the field of cell and gene therapy experiences

MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

