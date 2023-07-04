Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Petrobras Stock: Too Many Yellow Flags To Be Bullish

Summary

  • Brazilian oil company Petrobras continues to report strong financial results but faces several political risks that could impact future profitability and dividend distribution.
  • Petrobras shares have rebounded significantly this year due to reduced risk perception of the Brazilian economy and the company itself, but concerns over state intervention under President Lula's administration persist.
  • Despite the company's attractive dividend yield, the sustainability of this trend is uncertain, and investors should consider the potential for increased political interference and market volatility before investing.
"npetrobras gas station"n"noil production

Joa_Souza

Brazilian oil giant Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) continues to report robust financial results and trade at a discount compared to its global peers. However, I observe numerous cautionary signs that discourage investment in the company. In this article, I'll focus primarily

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
43 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

R
Ringo338
Yesterday, 10:27 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
Petrobra has massive reserves and recovery costs of 1/3 lower than the bid USA oil companies. PBA is reducing it’s debts and expanding into green energy. This is a forward looking company with lots of cash and full government support. Best stock I own.
financialgrant profile picture
financialgrant
Yesterday, 10:21 PM
Comments (300)
if oil profits go down in the future won't this also be true of exxon and chevron that you are comparing PBR to? So won't it still be the better deal?
Idkmuch profile picture
Idkmuch
Yesterday, 10:16 PM
Comments (6.26K)
The problem is it’s still cheap asf , what price do you think it should be ? 8?
D
DadRuss72
Yesterday, 10:16 PM
Comments (1.01K)
Doesn’t the government hold a sizable position making dividends important to their treasury?
b
brocktune
Yesterday, 10:56 PM
Comments (455)
@DadRuss72 Yes. Large dividend payouts are the new norm here with their dividend policy. PBR has targeted a 20% yield through 2027. The author would rather worry about what could happen vs what has been communicated through IR.
e
etfoasis
Yesterday, 11:12 PM
Comments (382)
@brocktune would you please share the ER that talks about 20% yield till 2027? Also, at what shareprice is the 20% yield based on, as yield % is relative to shareprice? Thanks!
CaptainFrank profile picture
CaptainFrank
Yesterday, 10:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50)
The consensus can predict oil profits in 2026? That’s amazing they must all be super geniuses. Fact is the consensus doesn’t know what the oil price will be tmrw, next month or next quarter let alone in 2026
j
j2d2
Yesterday, 10:12 PM
Premium
Comments (1.4K)
It’s always been riskier. That’s why it trades where it does. I don’t see anything new or different here. I hold a bit less than a full position and the dividend has already paid me a lot of my investment back. Yes. It could all go away. But as a portion by if a well diversified portfolio it’s worth holding.
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Yesterday, 10:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.56K)
Lmao. Give me PBR or give me death! Long 2,800 shares! And getting more shares passively thru DRIP and buying hand over fist with dips! My portfolio's biggest winner +105%. Ain't selling jack!

Please do me a favor: if you have a magic wand and are able to make it go down to $8-12, please do so. I'd love to add $10k more to my holdings.
