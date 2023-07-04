Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alliance Resource Partners: Coal Is Not Dead

Jul. 04, 2023 10:09 PM ETAlliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)1 Comment
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • Alliance Resource Partners is now down nearly 30% from its 52-week high last September, as easing inflation and a potential economic slowdown weighs on market sentiment.
  • Despite the negative public perception of coal and the rapidly growing adoption of renewable energy, global coal consumption has actually increased by 66.7% in the past two decades.
  • Global coal demand should hold up much better than expected, as the capacity of renewable energy remains uncertain, while electricity usage in China and India continues to increase.

Coal mine , abstract aerial photograph

Ingrid_Hendriksen

Investment Thesis

After a stellar run from 2020 to 2022, Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) has pulled back nearly 30% since last September, as easing inflation and a potential economic slowdown are weighing on sentiment. The market is also concerned about

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.39K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

f
filly1776
Yesterday, 10:27 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.3K)
Best part about ARLP's investor presentation is that they don't have an ESG slide.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.