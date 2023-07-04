Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NewAmsterdam Pharma: Exciting Cardiovascular Drug Targeting The Market

Summary

  • NewAmsterdam Pharma's obicetrapib showed promising Phase IIb clinical trial results in Japanese dyslipidemia study, with significant reductions in LDL-C cholesterol levels.
  • Obicetrapib was well-tolerated at all dosage levels, presenting a potential solution for patients with high-risk hypercholesterolemia and cardiovascular disease.
  • We continue to see NAMS as an undervalued SMID-cap biotech that deserves a speculative buy rating with clinical differentiation and attractiveness of the therapeutic area.

Shot of a doctor examining a patient with a stethoscope during a consultation in a hospital

KSChong

Update: New data from the ROSE2 adds to our optimism

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) recently unveiled highly promising Phase IIb clinical trial results for obicetrapib, in a Japanese dyslipidemia study. We believe the trial had a robust trial design

