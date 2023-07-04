vittaya25

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is a Montreal, Quebec, Canada-based payment processor which operates primarily as an e-commerce-oriented vendor. The firm maintains operations across pay-in/payout options, including card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management, etc.

Nuvei Q1'23 Presentation

Through these activities, Nuvei has achieved $256.52mn in Q1 revenues- an 18.11% increase YoY- alongside a net income of -$9.78mn and a free cash flow of ~$53.97mn.

Introduction

Broadly, the firm focuses on- and has achieved over Q1- four principal objectives. This includes scale growth, with Nuvei seeing total payment volume increase 45%, the continued integration of Paya, an Atlanta, Georgia-based payment processor, capital reinvestment in order to optimize costs and support sustainable profitability, and a judicious capital allocation strategy which combines the creation of organic growth and returns to investors through share buybacks.

Nuvei Q1'23 Presentation

Nuvei's ability to integrate its highly scalable, modular platform throughout the payment processing pipeline, combined with its accretive M&A strategy and disciplined capital allocation, alongside a steep undervaluation lead me to rate the company a 'strong buy'.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, Nuvei- with its share price down 14.43%- has trailed both the payments industry (IPY)- up 2.66%- and the general market, as represented by the S&P500 (SPY)- up 16.19%.

Nuvei (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Nuvei's relative underperformance, while effectively due to downgraded guidance, reflects a larger theme of price volatility, which has seen oscillating overperformance and underperformance regardless of financial realities. The payment processing industry also underperforms the market due to poor consumer sentiment, expected to decrease payment volumes.

That said, I believe Nuvei's organic growth capabilities and inorganic growth strategy alike enable long-term price discovery and market outperformance.

Comparable Companies

While the payments industry remains fragmented, with a multitude of operators across the industry 'supply chain', few operate across as broad a spectrum as Nuvei, with even fewer of a comparable scale. Therefore, Nuvei is most comparable to similarly sized payments companies with adjacent activities. This includes Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (STNE), international money transfer firm Western Union (WU), and Uruguay-based cross-border B2B payments firm, DLocal (DLO).

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, in spite of strong multiples-based value, the potential for growth, and a healthy balance sheet, Nuvei has experienced the poorest quarterly performance- likely due to poor guidance, alongside negative YoY price action.

Exemplifying this dynamic is Nuvei's second-lowest trailing P/E, which, in conjunction with the firm's second-lowest P/CF and P/B, illustrates the company's value relative to its financial performance.

Additionally, although Nuvei only has the third-lowest debt/equity, the company remains conservative when it comes to leverage and maintains significant fiscal space for additional M&A or reinvestment. The latter comes alongside a secure financial asset base, with Nuvei sustaining the highest book value per share at $14.20/share.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow model, at its base case, the fair value of Nuvei is $41.56, meaning at the stock's current price of $30.06, Nuvei is undervalued by 28%.

My model, calculated over 5 years without built-in perpetual growth, estimates a discount rate of 9%, incorporating a higher equity risk premium due to higher implied volatility while covering the firm's debt-light cap structure. Additionally, in a more conservative light, although Nuvei has seen average revenue growth of ~57.09% over the full four years the firm's been publicly listed, I assume a revenue growth rate of 10%, more in line with industry CAGR and the company's growth less macro catalysts or inorganic growth.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation model more than corroborates my thesis on undervaluation for the company, estimating a base case undervaluation of 68% to a price of $93.15.

However, the firm fails to incorporate potential declines in scale growth as well as future guidance and therefore may overvalue the company.

As such, taking a weighted average of my DCF value and Alpha Spread's relative value skewed towards my model, the fair value of Nuvei should be $47.38, with the company currently undervalued by 37%.

Nuvei Maintains a Highly Scalable Platform With Excellent Capital Deployment Capabilities

At the core of Nuvei's strategy is its integration across the e-commerce payments processing value chain, supporting the accelerated growth of digital businesses and marketplaces. Nuvei's modular platform allows companies to pick and choose customized solutions while upselling to other services when required. This additionally allows Nuvei to be a more nimble organization, with products adaptable to client needs, which shift in accordance with macro events. Moreover, Nuvei's scale growth does not depend on a single niche and can be residual to each of its platforms.

Nuvei Q1'23 Presentation

The said strategy of full-industry integration is manifested by Nuvei's accretive acquisition of Paya in February. Paya offers the ability for Nuvei to both expand its customer base while enhancing consumer experiences with superior offerings. Additionally, by diversifying Nuvei's growth across underpenetrated and less cyclical merchant end-markets- including healthcare, government, and utilities- Nuvei becomes increasingly resilient and seeks to stabilize its cash flow generation.

Nuvei Q1'23 Presentation

All this activity is ultimately an expression of Nuvei's capital deployment strategy, which emphasizes growth- whether it be organic or inorganic- above all, followed by a blend of opportunistic share repurchases and deleveraging. For example, over the past quarter, Nuvei repurchased 2% of its public float for $56mn, continuing its $223mn buyback theme from 2022.

Nuvei Q1'23 Presentation

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts echo my highly positive view on Nuvei, estimating an average 1Y price increase of 72.46% to a price of $51.84.

TradingView

Even at the minimum estimated price, analysts foresee a 24.42% growth to $37.20.

This expresses analyst opinion on the market overreacting to forward guidance as well as the overall volatility Nuvei continues to sustain.

Risks & Challenges

Compressed Retail Activity With Stickier Rates

Although Nuvei's acquisition of Paya serves to promote payment processing activity in more demand inelastic areas, the company nonetheless remains exposed to the downstream effect of reduced retail demand. Given the poorer current retail sentiment driven by a combination of inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, Nuvei will almost definitely see declines in the growth of transaction volumes. This may lead to reduced cash flow, reduced scaling opportunities, and overall slowed growth.

Increased Competitive Intensity May Decrease Profitability

As I discussed in the 'Comparable Companies' section, the payment processing industry remains highly fragmented, with major payment infrastructure firms like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) expressing potential for backward integration, major vendors like Amazon (AMZN) potentially forward integrating, and a plethora of other competition seeking to diversify product offerings, like Stripe or Shopify. An influx in competition may lead to price competition, in turn reducing profitability and the ability of the company to acquire or reinvest without leverage.

Conclusion

Looking forward, Nuvei's modular platform, augmented by its acquisition and capital deployment strategies, supports outsized growth, with the company orienting itself towards stable but still rapid equity price growth.