Watts Water Technologies: Too Overvalued For My Liking

Jul. 04, 2023 10:44 PM ETWatts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
111 Followers

Summary

  • Watts Water Technologies, a provider of fluid and energy management goods and services, has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a strong return on invested capital of 18%.
  • Despite surpassing earnings expectations, the stock is currently overvalued by approximately 32%, with analysts rating it as a hold.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet and has been expanding its product line, including smart water management solutions, to meet changing customer needs.

plumbing cabinet. shut off hot or cold water

Elena Gurova/iStock via Getty Images

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has experienced a surge in price due to strong earnings and guidance. I believe that Watts is currently a hold because although the company has an impressive ROIC, strong guidance, excellent

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

