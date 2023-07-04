jacoblund/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B) is a leading bottler of Coca Cola that produces and distributes Coca-Cola products through franchise agreements in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay. The stock has delivered a robust 47% returns in last 1 year on the back of rising consumption. However, with limited catalysts amidst weakening consumer sentiment, we see limited upside to enter above 10x Fwd P/E. Initiate at Neutral.

Earnings Corner

AKO.B reported a mixed set of Q1 results with volumes rising 3% YoY and sales increasing by 12% YoY driven by strong growth in Brazil (sales up 25%) as a result of recovery in volumes and higher average unit price. While Argentina showed positive momentum with good volume growth, Chile and Paraguay volumes declined as a result of lapping tough comps and due to chikungunya in Paraguay. Cost of sales increased 13% YoY as higher commodity costs, particularly Pet resin and sugar concentrate continue to linger and eat away slice of profits.

EBITDA margin dropped by 130 bps to 18.2%, underwhelming the consensus, due to still elevated levels of Pet, Sugar & Sweeteners and concentrate costs and SG&A deleverage by 140 bps on account of higher distribution expenses due to high tariffs, higher labor expenses and elevated marketing expenses. EBITDA margin has continued to decline and remains at its 3-year lows as the rising inflation continues to erode profitability, which could not be matched up with price increases to the same degree. Net income increased 31% YoY primarily on account of Fx and tax liabilities.

Balance sheet position remains strong with liquidity of ~$450 mn (cash balance of $328 mn and short term investments of over $120 mn) and Net Debt/ EBITDA at just 1.2x.

What Do Bulls Say?

Bulls say that despite a 21% inflation in Q1 2023 in Argentina, the company's operations have been resilient as demonstrated by the 3% volume while EBITDA margin contracted by just 29 bps YoY. This proves enough evidence that the company has been able to navigate exceedingly well and maintain pricing amidst higher inflationary shocks. Strong double digit growth in Brazil volumes as Rio De Janeiro takes a lead in the country's consumption story is sustainable and would continue to benefit the AKO.B going forward. While the EBITDA margin has been trending down, bulls expect the commodity prices would trend downward and operational efficiencies and cost controls would lead to margin recovery along with volume growth.

What Do Bears Say?

While the operations remain stable, commodity costs has persisted higher (PET resin costs has remained elevated amidst Russia-Ukraine war) and sugar costs are also likely to increase on account of lower production and extreme weather, as highlighted by management as well. Sugar prices have increased substantially in April - June quarter after cooling off a bit in the last two weeks. This could dent profitability in Q2 and 2H23E as company may have to absorb some of the input price costs amidst weaker consumer sentiment.

Sugar Futures YTD

Stock is trading above its long term average of 10x Fwd P/E and with limited catalysts for growth amidst challenging environment, the risk is significantly skewed on the downside.

Conclusion

We believe AKO.B has performed exceedingly well with YTD returns of 45%+ driven by volume recovery in its key regions such as Brazil. However, persistent commodity pressure along with higher SG&A expenses has led to a decline in EBITDA margins. We believe the margin recovery could be long drawn amidst the current environment and despite its strong cash flow generation and consistent ROEs given the lack of any near term catalysts, we initiate it at Neutral.

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include 1) any change in macroeconomic environment that could substantially impact consumer sentiment and consumer spending 2) any adverse Fx movement could impact earnings given it primarily operates in emerging economies which has seen volatile swings in their currency 3) Chilean political climate is fragile and has come back from a series of protests in past couple of years and a recurrence of any event could lead to significant pressure on the company's financials and 4) recent distribution partnership with Campari Group in Brazil could potentially lead to higher volumes.