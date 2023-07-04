filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a global biotech leader, dedicated to developing transformative treatments for serious diseases. With four approved drugs, Vertex has established a significant footprint in the cystic fibrosis [CF] market, providing treatments to the majority of the approximately 88,000 CF patients across North America, Europe, and Australia. Further, it continues to evolve its CF portfolio through label expansions, new medicines, and expanded reimbursements. The company's promising pipeline extends beyond CF to diseases like sickle cell, beta thalassemia, various pain conditions, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. It's also exploring earlier-stage programs in muscular dystrophies. Through relentless scientific innovation and strategic investments, Vertex is focused on enhancing patient health with medicines targeting causal human biology, aiming to provide transformative and sustainable clinical and commercial success.

Recent developments: The FDA has accepted CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Biologics License Applications for exa-cel, a gene-edited therapy for blood disorders. The agency will conduct a priority review for its use in severe sickle cell disease by December 8, 2023, and a standard review for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia by March 30, 2024. Additionally, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Lonza to construct a new manufacturing facility, dedicated to producing its islet cell therapies for type 1 diabetes. Vertex's T1D therapies, VX-880 and VX-264, are currently in phase 1/2 trials.

This article presents a brief review of the company's latest financial results, stock evaluation, forward-looking projections, and includes an investment suggestion.

Q1 2023 Earnings

Let's first start with the company's most recent earnings report. In Q1 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals saw a 13% increase in product revenue to $2.37 billion, primarily due to robust uptake of Trikafta/Kaftrio internationally and continued performance in the U.S. Domestic revenue grew by 3% to $1.4 billion, while revenue outside the U.S. rose by 33% to $971 million. However, expenses like R&D, Acquired IPR&D, and SG&A also increased to $1.3 billion and $1.2 billion respectively, due to higher acquired IPR&D expenses and support costs for advancing programs and global therapy launches. GAAP and Non-GAAP net income fell by 8% and 12% respectively, due to these higher expenses, despite strong revenue growth and increased interest income. As of March 31, 2023, Vertex had $11.5 billion in cash and marketable securities, a rise from $10.9 billion at the end of 2022, driven by revenue growth and operating cash flow. The company reiterated its 2023 financial guidance, forecasting CF product revenue of $9.55 to $9.7 billion.

VRTX Stock Assessment

Despite Vertex Pharmaceuticals' seemingly high valuation with a forward P/E of 24.09 and a price-to-book ratio of 6.28, the company exhibits robust growth, with a YoY revenue increase of 15.86% and strong three-year earnings growth. Vertex's profitability is also commendable, featuring high margins (gross profit margin of 59.06% and net income margin of 35.40%) indicating operational efficiency. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 over multiple periods, demonstrating positive momentum.

While the high valuation and a modest debt burden of $789.2 million warrant caution, the company's strong growth, profitability, and positive momentum, supplemented by a substantial cash reserve of $10.41 billion, may make it an attractive consideration for investors.

Earnings Call Review

During the recent earnings call, Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported a strong start to 2023, with a 13% increase in Q1 global cystic fibrosis [CF] product revenues compared to Q1 2022. The company secured US approval for Trikafta in patients aged two to five years and completed Exa-cel U.S. rolling BLA submissions for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. With a promising pipeline, Vertex is focusing on multiple programs with potential for near-term launch, including exa-cel and the vanzacaftor triple in CF, and VX-548 for acute pain. Vertex also highlighted progress in their CFTR mRNA therapy, VX-522, gene-editing program, Exa-cel, pain program, VX-548, potential treatment for APOL1-mediated kidney disease, inaxaplin, and Type 1 diabetes programs. The company also updated about ongoing studies in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. The company cited strong finances, a broad pipeline, and a talented team as reasons for optimism for delivering for patients and shareholders in the future.

Vertex's VX-548 Shows Significant Pain Relief in Phase 2 Studies

I'd like to touch more upon VX-548 for the treatment of pain. Two Phase 2 studies conducted by Vertex Pharmaceuticals for their selective NaV1.8 inhibitor VX-548 showed significant improvement in acute pain following abdominoplasty and bunionectomy surgeries. The results suggest a rapid, statistically significant, and clinically meaningful relief in pain, as compared to placebo. The studies also included an active reference arm of the opioid hydrocodone bitartrate/acetaminophen (HB/APAP) to assess the effectiveness of VX-548. The drug showed a tolerable safety profile, with most adverse events reported as mild to moderate, and no serious adverse events related to VX-548.

Given the positive results from these Phase 2 studies, Vertex advanced VX-548 into a Phase 3 trial for acute pain (enrolling) and Phase 2 trial for neuropathic pain (enrolling).

VX-548's potential for the treatment of pain is promising. Unlike opioids such as HB/APAP, which were used as a reference in these studies, VX-548 targets a specific voltage-gated sodium channel (NaV1.8) implicated in pain signalling, potentially offering pain relief without the risk of addiction and other serious side effects often associated with opioids. Therefore, it could represent a significant advancement in pain management if it continues to demonstrate efficacy and safety in further trials.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, I believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals presents a compelling investment opportunity. The company's commitment to innovating transformative treatments for serious diseases has driven impressive growth and profitability, and the robust pipeline across multiple disease areas shows significant potential. The company's robust financials, coupled with its strategic advancements in clinical trials, are driving the firm towards a promising future. The breadth and depth of Vertex's research and development strategy are noteworthy, with several promising programs close to market launch, including treatments for CF, sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, and acute pain. Additionally, Vertex's success in the first quarter of 2023 highlights the strong market acceptance of its current products, underlining the strength of its business model.

Looking ahead, investors should monitor Vertex's progress on its clinical trials and the potential approval of its drugs, which could further propel growth. Keep an eye on the company's spending and its effects on profitability, given the increased R&D and SG&A expenses. Moreover, its high valuation and debt level are important factors to consider.

I am recommending a "Buy" for Vertex stock. However, given the company's high valuation metrics, the stock price may stagnate in the near term. Hence, this recommendation is tailored for long-term investors who can tolerate potential short-term downside risk. Over time, the company's robust growth prospects, profitability, strong balance sheet, and promising drug pipeline could generate substantial returns for patient investors.

Risks to Thesis

As with any investment, there are several potential risks that could impact my "Buy" recommendation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

First, much of Vertex's success is linked to the continued growth and acceptance of its cystic fibrosis treatments. Any setbacks or unexpected competition in this space could negatively impact its revenue and profitability.

Second, the pharmaceutical industry is highly regulated. Any changes to health care laws, regulations, or policies could affect Vertex's business model and profitability. Delays in drug approvals, more stringent regulatory standards, or unanticipated side effects resulting in drug recalls could pose significant risks.

Third, the company's research and development projects involve substantial financial risk, and there is no guarantee of a profitable return on these investments. Any delays or failures in clinical trials could be costly and could adversely affect Vertex's stock price.

Lastly, Vertex's high valuation and significant debt level present financial risks. While the company's strong growth and profitability could support its high valuation over time, any financial or operational setbacks could lead to a stock price correction.