Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 122: $12,200 Allocated, $1044.40 In Projected Dividends

Jul. 06, 2023 9:00 AM ETABR, ENB, ENB:CA, GSBD, KMI, MO, SLG, VZ3 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.33K Followers

Summary

  • The markets ended the first half of 2023 strong, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 appreciating significantly. The future performance will depend on the Fed's decision on interest rates.
  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is back in positive territory, generating $31.45 of dividend income in the last week of June. The portfolio includes big tech, funds, dividends, and growth outside of retirement accounts.
  • My investment strategy is not about beating the market but creating a steady stream of income through dividends. The portfolio is diversified to mitigate downside risk and capital is allocated weekly.
Money on the edge

PM Images

The markets finished the first half of 2023 in a position of strength. In the last week of June, the S&P 500 climbed 2.25% while the Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%. YTD, the Nasdaq has been ripping higher as it put together

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.33K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KMI, ENB, MO, GSBD, ABR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

y
youngrp
Today, 9:54 AM
Premium
Comments (110)
Hey Steven. I am a bit confused regarding the part about your dividend portfolio "being back in the black". Are you talking about share prices, dividend cuts/raises, or something else? With my dividend portfolio I am not concerned about the day to day vagaries of the market and share prices too much, so that's probably why I am a bit confused - that or I am just a little dense. Thanks.
Just One Lab Nerd profile picture
Just One Lab Nerd
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (455)
Thanks for keeping this up Steven. I did end up buying a few more shares of KMI last week. No new buy this week but will be looking to add again come the 14th. Should be getting a dividend from my KMF holdings tomorrow when I log into the account. Then FPI, MPW, STAG and STWD later in the month. Cheers!
R
Reflibman
Today, 9:05 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (230)
“I found a tool that can track and visualize my monthly and weekly dividend income.” Please share!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.