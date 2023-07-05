Ralf Hahn

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) recently raised its monthly dividend by 6.7%, from $0.075 to a new 10-year high of $0.08. As a result, the stock is now offering a forward dividend yield of 9.8% with a payout ratio of 94%. When such a high yield is combined with such a high payout ratio, it usually signals that a dividend cut is just around the corner. However, this is not the case for Gladstone Capital, which is thriving in the current environment of multi-year high interest rates. Even if business conditions deteriorate in the upcoming years, the company may cut its dividend but it will probably still be offering an above average dividend yield.

Business overview

Gladstone Capital is a business development company [BDC] that invests primarily in small and medium businesses, which cannot borrow funds via the traditional banking channels. The company has a history of about two decades and invests either in equity securities or debt securities. The former comprise approximately 9% of the investment portfolio of Gladstone Capital while the latter comprise the remaining 91%.

As a business development company, Gladstone Capital distributes at least 90% of its earnings to its shareholders in the form of dividends. As a result, the company is left with a minimum amount of cash to invest in the growth of its investment portfolio and hence it has to either borrow funds or issue new shares to fund its new investments.

It is thus not surprising that the company has exhibited an uninspiring performance record over the last nine years. During this period, Gladstone Capital has grown its net investment income per share by only 0.8% per year on average, from $0.88 in 2013 to $0.94 in 2022.

Another disadvantage of most BDCs is their vulnerability to recessions. Most of the companies in which BDCs invest are vulnerable to economic downturns and hence they may be unable to keep servicing their debt during rough economic periods. They can thus have an adverse effect on the cash flows of Gladstone Capital.

Nevertheless, Gladstone Capital proved remarkably resilient to the recession caused by the Coronavirus crisis in 2020. The company posted just a 4% decrease in its net investment income per share and slashed its annualized dividend by only 7%, from $0.84 to $0.78. This is an impressive performance for a company that invests in high-yield debt securities related to companies that cannot borrow funds via the conventional banking channels. The resilience of Gladstone Capital to the pandemic is a testament to the disciplined approach of its management, which invests in growth-oriented businesses with promising fundamentals. Management applies a highly selective screening process, under which fewer than 5% of the deals reviewed materialize.

On the other hand, investors should not conclude that Gladstone Capital is immune to recessions. In the Great Recession, which was the worst financial crisis of the last 90 years, the company cut its monthly dividend by 50%, from $0.14 in 2007 to $0.07 in 2008, and its stock price temporarily plunged 80%, from $25 to $5. While the stock has doubled off its bottom in 2009, it is still 60% lower than its all-time high, which was posted just before the onset of the Great Recession. Therefore, the stock is suitable only for the investors who are confident that a brutal recession, like the one in 2009, will not show up in the upcoming years.

On the bright side, Gladstone Capital is enjoying positive business momentum thanks to the 15-year high interest rates prevailing right now, as 91% of the investment portfolio of the company benefits from floating rates. This is a key characteristic of the investment portfolio of the company. In the second quarter of its fiscal year, Gladstone Capital posted an improvement in the average yield of its investment portfolio, from 12.3% in the prior year's quarter to 13.1%. As a result, the increase in net investment income outpaced the increase in borrowing costs and thus net investment income per share grew 10%, from $0.24 to $0.263.

Even better, in the latest conference call, management stated that it has identified many new investing opportunities among lower middle market companies and thus it expects to expand the investment portfolio of the company further in the upcoming quarters. Analysts agree on the sustained business momentum of Gladstone Capital, as they expect the BDC to grow its net investment income per share 13% this year, from $0.94 to $1.06.

Dividend

Thanks to its positive business momentum, Gladstone Capital recently raised its monthly dividend by 6.7%, from $0.075 to $0.08. The new dividend corresponds to a forward annualized yield of 9.8%. While this yield is typical for this BDC, it is attractive for income-oriented investors.

On the one hand, the company has a payout ratio of 94% and hence its dividend is not safe. On the other hand, Gladstone Capital has a solid interest coverage ratio of 2.8 and a healthy leverage ratio (Net Debt to EBITDA) of slightly less than 3.5. It also proved resilient throughout the coronavirus crisis, which bodes well for the safety of the dividend.

It is also important to note that Gladstone Capital has maintained an annual dividend of at least $0.78 every single year throughout its 21-year history. As this period includes the Great Recession and the pandemic, it is safe to assume that the company is not likely to reduce its dividend below its historic low of $0.78. This amount corresponds to a dividend yield of 7.9%. In other words, even in the adverse scenario of a dividend cut, the stock will probably be offering a dividend yield of at least 7.9%. Therefore, the stock is attractive for income-oriented investors.

Risk

Just like all BDCs, the primary risk factor of Gladstone Capital is the financial shape of the companies it invests in. In the event of a prolonged recession, some companies may prove unable to keep servicing their debt and thus Gladstone Capital may incur a significant decrease in its cash flows. This is what happened in the Great Recession, though the company proved resilient to the coronavirus crisis. Overall, Gladstone Capital is likely to prove resilient to a typical recession but it may incur irreversible losses during a dramatic recession. Only the investors who are confident that a severe recession will not show up in the upcoming years should consider purchasing this stock.

Final thoughts

Most investors dismiss BDCs due to their elevated inherent risk. However, Gladstone Capital has disciplined management and a somewhat conservative business model, which relies on a strict screening process. Even if Gladstone Capital reduces its dividend to a historic low level, it will still be offering a 7.9% dividend yield. It is thus suitable for most income-oriented investors.