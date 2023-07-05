Supatman

The iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) provides exposure to a basket of companies providing communication services as well as equipment suppliers as I will explain below. It shares some of its top names with the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLC), and as such you would have expected some degree of correlation between their price performances, but this is far from being the case as illustrated below.

Data by YCharts

Tellingly, IYZ deceives by its year-to-date underperformance of minus 1.5% compared to a gain of more than 35% for its SPDR peer, and the aim of this thesis is to uncover the reasons for this based on the Generative AI criteria. I also assess whether XLC's upside is sustainable while also showing that IYZ could rise as AI diffuses throughout the economy and people pay more attention to its main holdings' strategies in this direction.

For this purpose, I will use data from the research firm McKinsey to back my position.

Generative AI Boosting XLC's Share Price

First, a comparison of holdings reveals that XLC is heavily skewed towards companies forming part of Interactive Media and Services (table below) like for example Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). The company announced developments around using AI to boost customer engagement on its social media platform, Facebook and WhatsApp while not forgetting Instagram Reels.

As for the second holding Alphabet (GOOG), it is already present in the field of artificial intelligence and announced product updates notably with Bard for its search engine, in an effort to compete with Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing now augmented by OpenAI's ChatGPT. This is a chat-based interface where users can ask all types of questions using the language we commonly speak instead of some difficult-to-grasp computer codes. These questions are answered in a comprehensive and easy-to-understand fashion as if the Generative AI which drives the algorithms can anticipate what sort of responses we want.

XLC's Holdings and Sector Exposure (www.ssga.com)

Now, while some may consider this new brand of AI as nice-to-have or even hype, it has the potential to create trillions of dollars of tangible economic value as per research by McKinsey.

Thus, the very mention of the magic words “Generative AI”, has proved sufficient to boost investor enthusiasm since January of this year when Microsoft announced related developments. Interestingly, the software giant also announced big job cuts in order to reduce operating costs, and with interest rates remaining high, measures aiming at boosting profitability have been acclaimed by investors.

To this end, Meta and Alphabet have pledged layoffs of above 10K each in highly publicized announcements and, with these two stocks constituting a combined 46% of XLC's overall weight, their surge has also driven the ETF's share price as shown below.

Data by YCharts

By comparison, one can argue that the approach shown by IYZ’s holdings, namely Cisco, has been much more measured.

IYZ's Main Holdings Profitability and Generative AI Strategy

Thus the networking major announced around 4000 job suppressions in December last year but this is more as part of longer-term productivity improvement. Detailing further, 4K out of 83.3K still represents 4.8% of Cisco's total workforce and the company remains highly profitable when considering both gross profit and EBITDA margins. Moreover, Comcast (CMCSA) and Verizon (VZ) which are IYZ's second and third holdings by weight respectively, are highly profitable too as pictured below.

Comparison of Key Metrics for Main Holdings (www.seekingalpha.com)

Together IYZ's three top holdings make up 45.3% of the underlying fund's overall assets and the AI catalyst which has been so cruelly absent for IYZ is likely to come first with Cisco, its largest holding which has announced developments covering IT security and productivity.

These AI-powered features should help the Collaboration and Security portfolio to improve productivity across the clients' networks, more specifically, in the form of summarization capabilities being added to Webex to better compete with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) or Microsoft Teams. New AI capabilities are also being introduced in the Cisco Security Cloud, and to be realistic, this is not necessarily the latest AI flavor but rather an analytics feature that has been around for years but could see higher demand as the novel technology is now being prioritized over other forms of IT spending.

Coming to Comcast, with a market cap of $173 billion, is one of the largest broadcasting and cable television companies in America, and a service provider for home Internet with its Xfinity brand. As such, it stands to benefit as Generative AI gets diffused from the tech world into the wider economy, namely in the connectivity and entertainment areas. In order for this to make things happen faster, the company recently launched a theme-guided program as part of its NBCUniversal Lift Labs accelerator to target application areas like text, audio, and video content for the 2023 period.

As for Verizon, it is strategically positioning itself to take advantage of the shift to a data-centric approach from one based on product features involving using AI for a higher degree of customization for its clients. One example is sales and marketing, where Recommendation AI will be used to better learn about customer spending patterns in order to propose to them the product they will likely buy. The ultimate aim is to boost sales performance.

Therefore, IYZ's top holdings do have their own AI strategies.

Pursuing further, as seen with ChatGPT, it can be used by anyone capable of browsing the Internet, not only experts. Thus, with everyone talking AI, the other holdings must also have their own priority business areas to be supported by the use of intelligent analytics. My point about AI being adopted across sectors as varied as Communication Equipment, Cable and Satellite, and Telecommunication services (as per IYZ's sector exposure in the table below), is also supported by research done by McKinsey which mentions that Generative AI will induce fresh momentum in existing technology like Analytics AI or Recommendation AI across all industries and economic sectors, not just tech.

Top Holdings and Sector Exposure (www.ishares.com)

Furthermore, the research firm adds that the country where the biggest impact in terms of automation will be seen is the United States with Generative AI contributing to improving productivity by 0.7% from 2022 to 2040 over the 2.9% already forecasted, in case the technology is adopted early.

Valuing the two ETFs while not forgetting the Risks

Now, both IYC's and XLC's holdings are domiciled in the U.S. and, in addition to enabling them to improve productivity, Generative AI should also increase sales in a market expected to grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 33.7% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $103.74 billion.

Thus looking at valuations, after its 19.9% one-year upside, XLC trades at a Price-to-Earnings multiple of 16.75x which is 33.6% higher than the category average of 12.54x. On the other hand with its ratio of 11.94x, IYZ is 5% ((11.94-12.54)/11.94) below this same average which accounts for my bullish position on the ETF. Thus, it could be trading at a 5% discount with a potential upside to $23.21 from the current share price of $22.1. This is not much but is a realistic price target considering that there is a lagging effect, from the time tech companies like Google build their AI infrastructures to the point when corporate applications are developed by its customers.

Comparison of key metrics (www.seekingalpha,com)

Investors will note that I have a hold position on XLC as after such an upside, one should expect a pause or even a slight retrenchment as investors will look forward to how AI-led sales start to translate into gains for the topline and bottomline. Therefore, do expect volatility with the ETF's weight being heavily skewed towards big names like Meta and Google, especially given the fact that a lot of expectation has been built both around the opportunities provided by AI and margin gains to be harvested by the thousands of job cuts.

Coming back to the comparison, with around 71.7% of its assets concentrated in the top ten holdings, IYZ is also susceptible to wide market fluctuations, especially at times when decisions about interest rates are made by the Federal Reserve. Now, after inflation trending lower, some have been expecting rate cuts later this year, but the U.S. economy proving more resilient than expected could delay such action by the Fed as the monetary policy may have to remain tighter and for longer.

However, this same economic resiliency together with the Generative AI market growth potential makes me optimistic for the long term as the technology becomes more entrenched in corporate decisions, just like for digital transformation.

Generative AI Becoming a Secular Trend

In conclusion, by comparing the AI strategy of the main holdings, this thesis has shown that XLC's holdings have an advance over those constituting IYZ in terms of strategizing on the latest flavor of artificial intelligence. Therefore, the iShares ETF still has to play catch up, and its upside should be more gradual compared to its peer's meteoric rise.

In this respect, both these two ETFs should benefit from artificial intelligence becoming more of a secular trend with the two following factors facilitating adoption across the broader U.S. economy. First, there is the pervasiveness of sophisticated end-point devices like laptops and smartphones used by a tech-savvy population. Second, the deployment of intelligent applications should be helped by AI infrastructure being available in a Software-as-a-Service mode through the cloud of service providers, thereby implying that telcos and others do not have to spend time and money to build complex infrastructure.

Finally, IYZ is a much smaller fund than its SPDR peer and comes with relatively higher fees of 0.39%, but this is offset by its higher dividend yields.