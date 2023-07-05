Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Levi Strauss & Co.: An Earnings Surprise Is Likely

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite increasing revenue, iconic apparel company Levi Strauss & Co has experienced a decrease in profitability, with analysts predicting a further decline. However, shares are still considered cheap enough to warrant an upside.
  • LEVI stock is expected to announce a decrease in revenue of 8.9% for Q2 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Net profits are also expected to decline from $49.7 million to $12 million.
  • Despite the negative outlook, I still rate Levi Strauss & Co a solid 'buy' candidate due to its cheap shares and the possibility of reporting better-than-expected results.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Levi Strauss Beats Forecasts With Quarterly Earnings Report

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

For the most part, 2023 has proven to be a really great year for the investment community. But there have been some companies that have been hit rather hard. Whether this is because of a decline in revenue, a drop

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
27.77K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Today, 12:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (522)
I remember when Levi was the King of jeans. But then other companies started copying their style and they haven't done anything since the 1990s.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.