Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States.

We have published two article about the company on Seeking Alpha so far, first rating the company's stock as "buy", then later downgrading it to "hold".

Late 2022 we were bullish on the stock, because the demand for DG's products has appeared to remain high, while the firm has also managed to control costs well. We also expected that during times of low consumer confidence, the demand for lower-cost alternatives may remain high. The dividend payments and the share buybacks also appeared attractive. Early 2023 we became more cautious the net profit margin has kept on contracting rapidly, inventory has increased substantially and the debt in the firm's capital structure has been also growing gradually.

Since our last writing, DG's stock price has fallen by about 30%, significantly underperforming the broader market. Today, we decided to take a look at the main reasons for the sharp price decline and based on these reasons form an expectation for the firm's financial performance going forward.

Review of events in H1 2023

Initially the declining stock price has been fuelled by the disappointing results of the holiday quarter. Both results and outlooks came in worse than analysts have expected, resulting in a roughly 6% decline. While the stock has slightly recovered between March and May, the company took another substantial hit, when they announced their Q1 earnings miss and downward revised full year guidance. The macroeconomic headwinds in the near term have been highlighted by most analysts. As a result, many have pulled their bullish rating on the stock, contributing to further declines in the stock price. Among others, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo have revised their ratings downwards.

What to expect going forward?

Net profit margin

We have been looking at the net profit margin in our previous article as a measure of profitability. We have highlighted that we would like to see this figure trending upwards or at least stabilising initially. This has not happened so far.

In the most recent quarter the net profit margin has contracted even further. At this point, we have to put this figure into perspective, to understand how other players in the consumer staples merchandise retail industry are performing. Despite the margin contraction, DG appears to be the best situated from a profitability perspective in the industry.

Also, while the macroeconomic circumstances may have improved slightly, the firm has still very high inventory levels. The pace of revenue growth does not justify such inventory increases.

This may lead to further downward pressure on the margins, if significant discounting will be necessary to get rid of outdated or obsolete inventory. Looking at the business from this perspective only, we cannot justify a bullish thesis going forward.

We have to note however, that recently JPMorgan has highlighted DG as a growth idea. We largely agreed to the thesis presented in the article, but we have not seen any sign of the growth yet, other than the increasing footprint. At this point we are optimistically cautious with longer term forecasts as the near term headwinds still play a crucial role in the development of the stock price.

Equity multiplier

In our previous writing we have underlined the gradual increase of the debt in the company's capital structure over the past five years and we have raised our concerns about the firm's liquidity as the quick ratio has been significantly below one in the recent years.

In the previous quarter the equity multiplier has shown some improvement, but the debt level remains high. Also, recently DG has announced to raise a further $1.5 billion through offering two series of senior notes.

Once again, to put this figure into perspective, the following table shows a set of measures related to debt. On one hand, DG has an interest coverage ratio of 13x, which shows that the firm has the ability to sustain the current debt levels. On the other hand, DG has the lowest quick ratio in the industry, the second highest debt to equity and the second highest LT debt to total capital.

In the current interest rate environment this capital structure with the potential need for refinancing at higher rates, remains unattractive. From this perspective alone, we also cannot justify a bullish thesis.

Valuation

Last, but not least, we need to assess the valuation of the firm. While the macro- and microeconomic factors have not changed/improved substantially, the valuation has changed dramatically as the stock price has declined by more than 30% year-to-date. The following table shows that DG's stock is trading at significant discount compared to the sector median according to most metrics. Exceptions are the PEG, EV/EBITDA (FWD) and P/B multiples. Further, according to most metrics, the firm is also trading at a discount compared to its own 5Y averages.

The chart below shows that the sharp decline in the stock price resulted in a rapid multiple contraction. In our opinion, these low multiples may not account for the potential growth opportunities, which were highlighted by JP. Morgan's analyst:

“Putting the pieces together, we see +2.5% same-store sales, +6% square footage growth (at least five years to saturation on our math), +5bps of annual gross margin expansion (IMU, shrink, sourcing, discretionary), and SG&A leverage at 2.5-3% comps driving double-digit EPS growth with the model generating more than $1B in annual free cash flow, [...]”

All in all, we believe that from a fundamental point of view, there has been no change to our previous thesis. The near term risks related to the macroeconomic environment, to the inventory levels and the leverage, continue to exist. These risks have been also appreciated by many analysts in the recent months, resulting in a series of downgrades for the firm, driving the stock price gradually lower. For these reason, we believe that it is not yet justified to become more bullish on DG.

On the other hand, from a valuation point of view, the firm became relatively more attractive, due to the sell-offs. For this reason, we do not believe that a "sell" rating would be justified at this point either.

We maintain our neutral view.