Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) represents very strong value for investors in the Chinese electric vehicle industry, in my opinion, as the company is crushing it at the moment with its production and delivery ramp and far out-paces other Chinese EV rivals, especially NIO (NIO) and XPeng (XPEV) in terms of delivery growth. Li Auto delivered a record 32,575 electric vehicles in June, breaking through the 30 thousand delivery threshold for the first time ever. The company’s accomplishments are even more worthy of recognition considering that the Chinese EV market faces pricing pressure and that demand for electric vehicles has been slowing. I consider Li Auto to represent the strongest value for investors that look to invest in the Chinese EV market!

Li Auto’s latest delivery performance

Li Auto submitted a strong delivery card for the month of June which saw the delivery of 32,575 electric vehicles, showing solid 150.1% year over year growth. Li Auto's deliveries have more than doubled since January due to operational improvements and strong delivery performance for the company's L7, L8 and L9 electric vehicles.

Li Auto pulled further ahead of the competition in June with a delivery volume that was more than 3.1 times larger than NIO's and 3.8 times larger than XPeng's. It was also the first time ever that Li Auto delivered more than 30,000 electric vehicles a month, a volume that Li Auto's chairman and chief executive officer Li Xiang said it aims to drive up to 40,000/month in the fourth-quarter.

Deliveries Apr-23 Apr Y/Y Growth May-23 May Y/Y Growth Jun-23 June Y/Y Growth LI 25,681 516.3% 28,277 146.0% 32,575 150.1% NIO 6,658 31.2% 6,155 -12.4% 10,707 -17.4% XPEV 7,079 -21.4% 7,506 -25.9% 8,620 -43.0% Click to enlarge

Strong vehicle margins

A key risk factor for all Chinese electric vehicle start-ups is the trend in vehicle margins, although Li Auto is looking really good here as well. In the first-quarter, Li Auto reported a vehicle margin of 22.4%, showing a relatively moderate decline of only 2.6 PP year over year. NIO had a Q1'23 vehicle margin of 5.1% (down 13.0 PP Y/Y) and XPeng even had a negative margin of 2.5% (down 12.9 PP Y/Y) due to aggressive sales promotions, lower prices and the elimination of new energy vehicle subsidies.

Li Auto defended its vehicle margins in part due to resilient demand for its SUV-centric EV products and strong customer service, but also by resisting price cuts. As a result, Li Auto now posts much stronger gross margins than the competition.

Q2 delivery outlook

Li Auto guided for a second-quarter delivery volume of 76,000 to 81,000 which is by far the strongest outlook in the industry group: Li Auto's delivery volume is roughly 3.7 times larger than that of XPeng (21,000 and 22,000 units) and 3.3 times larger than the projection of NIO (23,000 to 25,000). In the best-case, Li Auto could see up to 182% year over year growth delivery growth.

Best EV value in the industry group

While I still like NIO, I believe Li Auto now offers investors the fastest delivery growth and deepest investment value in the Chinese EV start-up market. Li Auto has a low P/S ratio of 1.4X... despite consistently posting strong delivery results while XPeng and NIO have seen material declines in their Y/Y delivery volumes. Li Auto has historically traded at a much higher P/S ratio: the average price-to-revenue ratio in the last year was 1.74X, meaning investors currently get a near-20% discount to Li Auto's historical valuation.

NIO and XPeng have price-to-revenue ratios of 1.3X and 1.7X and I have down-graded XPeng, due to slowing growth, to hold yesterday.

Li Auto has another advantage over NIO and XPeng: the company is expected to drive its operations into the profitability zone this year whereas both NIO and XPeng are expected, according to Seeking Alpha-provided estimates (Source 1 and Source 2), to remain unprofitable until at least FY 2025.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Li Auto

Li Auto is executing well with the ramp of the Li L7, L8 and L9 and the firm has significantly outperformed its rivals in the EV industry, in part because the company has a more simple, SUV-focused production line and resisted price cuts. The biggest commercial risk for Li Auto, as I see it, is a potential decline in vehicle margins, resulting from intensifying price competition, which is affecting the entire industry. A potential delay in reaching profitability may be seen as a negative catalyst for Li Auto's shares as well.

Closing thoughts

Li Auto has pulled further ahead of the competition in June and submitted a very strong delivery sheet. The Chinese EV company is seeing a strong ramp in its product portfolio and Li Auto is currently way ahead of the competition regarding its vehicle margins. The outlook for Q2 deliveries and expected consecutive ramp in the fourth-quarter are impressive. As a result, Li Auto is now also expected to achieve profitability in FY 2023, three years ahead of both XPeng and NIO.... which I believe could be a catalyst for Li Auto's shares. Considering that Li Auto is trading at a P/S ratio of only 1.4X while posting significantly stronger delivery growth rates and higher vehicle/gross margins than its rivals, I believe the risk profile for Li Auto remains very favorable for investors and Li Auto's shares currently represent the best value in the Chinese EV start-up industry!