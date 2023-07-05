Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Li Auto: Top Value For EV Investors

Jul. 05, 2023 12:48 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.85K Followers

Summary

  • Li Auto delivered a record 32,575 electric vehicles in June, outpacing Chinese EV rivals NIO and XPeng, despite pricing pressure and slowing demand in the Chinese EV market.
  • The company reported a vehicle margin of 22.4% in Q1'23, compared to NIO's 5.1% and XPeng's negative margin of 2.5%.
  • Achieving profitability in FY 2023 could be a catalyst for an upside revaluation for Li Auto's shares.
  • Despite its strong performance, Li Auto's P/S ratio is only 1.4X, implying a very favorable risk profile.
Li Auto electric car retail store with customers

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) represents very strong value for investors in the Chinese electric vehicle industry, in my opinion, as the company is crushing it at the moment with its production and delivery ramp and far out-paces other Chinese EV rivals, especially NIO (

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.85K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LI, NIO, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.