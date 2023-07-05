Aleksei Vel./iStock via Getty Images

After doubling down on Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, I am now taking a more neutral stance on the broadband company because I believe the Fed will continue to raise interest rates, which will have a negative impact on Lumen Technologies' balance sheet.

Though Lumen Technologies has a cutting-edge fiber network with good coverage that attracts subscribers, monetization has also stalled, and the company has seen a substantial decline in its free cash flow, a result of last year's divestitures.

With more rate hikes on the way, the company may continue to suffer and the stock may hit new lows.

Concerns About The Broadband Segment

One key element of my bullish thesis about the broadband company was that Lumen Technologies built out its broadband fiber network with which it had quite some success, welcoming a steady stream of subscribers.

This surge in customer acquisition continued in the first quarter, when the broadband segment reported a total customer count of 856K, including an additional 24K subscribers. In addition, Lumen Technologies reported a net add rate of 24K subscribers in each of the previous four quarters.

Lumen Technologies added approximately 100K accounts in the last four quarters, so clearly the broadband segment is seeing decent growth. The company also stated that it plans to increase its total fiber-enabled units from 3.3 million as of 1Q-23 to 7.4 million by 2027, reflecting total growth of 124%.

However, what I think works slightly against Lumen Technologies is that the segment's average revenue per user is essentially flat-lining at around 460 per user. This implies that Lumen Technologies does not have a lot of pricing power and that customers have an opportunity to switch to other providers in their region.

1st Quarter Earnings (Lumen Technologies Inc)

Asset Sales Affecting Lumen Technologies' Starting To Affect Free Cash Flow

Lumen Technologies sold its ILEC business to Brightspeed for $7.5 billion in 2022, and its Latin American operations to StonePeak for $2.7 billion. These asset sales resulted in a cash infusion, which initially boosted the company's cash position.

Having said that, the broadband company eventually used the proceeds from asset sales to repay debt, of which Lumen Technologies still has a lot, despite making extraordinary repayments.

Lumen Technologies owed $19.7 billion in long-term debt at the end of the first quarter, down from $28.4 billion the previous year, implying that Lumen Technologies has repaid $8.7 billion in debt in the last year. This means that the company's current debt still represents 4.2x estimated 2023 EBITDA.

According to Lumen Technologies' 2023 forecast, the telecommunications company expects to earn $4.6-4.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA this year.

Adjusted EBITDA (Lumen Technologies Inc)

Lumen Technologies' debt is spread out and the company has time to refinance them as the majority of its debt matures in 2027 or after.

Outstanding Debt (Lumen Technologies Inc)

Lumen Technologies disclosed in its 10-Q that it has approximately $7.8 billion in unhedged floating rate debt, which is a significant risk factor and could weigh on the company's free cash flow if interest rates continue to rise.

Given that U.S. GDP growth was recently revised upward (from 1.3%) to 2.0%, the Fed is likely to double down on rate hikes for the rest of the year, something Jerome Powell was inclined to do even before the GDP revision.

Due to the previously mentioned asset sales to Brightspeed and StonePeak, the company's free cash flow has already taken a significant hit, turning negative to the tune of $45 million in the first quarter. The current year's free cash flow forecast is $0-200 million, though FCF should recover next year as the company capitalizes on its momentum in the broadband business.

In my previous article on Lumen Technologies, I predicted that the company would earn $500 million in free cash flow next year, which may be a bit optimistic given the aforementioned interest rate headwinds, as it implies 150% YoY growth (FCF of $200 million in 2023). A more reasonable estimate might be $300-400 million, which takes into account Lumen Technologies' higher potential interest costs.

Free Cash Flow (Lumen Technologies Inc)

Lumen Technologies Is In A Long-Term Down Channel, Market Sentiment Is Bearish

The market is losing confidence in Lumen Technologies' ability to achieve a free cash flow recovery, resulting in significant stock price declines.

LUMN is not technically neutral, according to the Relative Strength Index, a key indicator used by investors to gauge technical sentiment. This means that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. However, the long-term down channel reflects long-standing investor concerns about the company's free cash flow trend.

Relative Strength Index (Stockcharts)

Market Has Lost Confidence In Lumen Technologies' Going Concern Potential

Asset sales have resulted in Lumen Technologies losing a substantial portion of its free cash flow, something investors (and I) are justifiably concerned about. Lumen Technologies is selling for an 11x free cash flow multiple despite having a free cash flow expectation of only $200 million this year. This is a significant change from earlier this year, when Lumen Technologies was trading for an FCF multiple of less than 3.0x, highlighting the risks of investing in companies that must sell assets to meet debt obligations.

AT&T Inc. (T) has a free cash flow multiple of 7.1x, implying that AT&T provides more free cash flow and a lower FCF multiple than Lumen Technologies.

Why I Could Be Mistaken About Lumen Technologies

It would be far too easy to assert that Lumen Technologies could be headed for even lower lows in the near future, given the current trend. Lumen Technologies may sell other assets or find a creative way to refinance some of its long-term debt, particularly floating-rate debt.

However, a strong recovery in free cash flow and a potential investment by strategic investors, possibly a private equity player, could change the narrative for Lumen Technologies in the future.

I can envision a scenario in which a strategic investor takes a position in Lumen Technologies in order to drive a restructuring, turn the business around, cut costs and potentially sell other assets. P/E investors might also want to accelerate the company's investments in the fiber broadband segment. This is speculation on my part but I think that Lumen Technologies is now a restructuring investment that could use the turnaround expertise of a P/E company.

My Conclusion

I'm not suggesting that investors throw in the towel and sell into the weakness. But I probably overestimated Lumen Technologies' ability to see a rebound in free cash flow after the company divested core telecommunications assets in 2022, especially in an environment that suggests more rate hikes.

In my opinion, the outlook for 2023 is weak, and it has gotten weaker with the GDP revision for 1Q-23, as the possibility of rate hikes has increased.

Lumen Technologies has more risks than I initially recognized, and while broadband momentum remains strong (with the exception of ARPUs), I am forced to take a more neutral stance on the telecommunications company.