Lumen Technologies: Headwinds Continue To Mount (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 05, 2023 2:17 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)T
Summary

  • I have shifted to a neutral stance on Lumen Technologies due to the potential negative impacts of rising interest rates on the company's balance sheet.
  • Despite a successful fiber network and increasing subscribers, Lumen Technologies is struggling with free cash flow due to aggressive divestitures and a lack of pricing power.
  • The market has lost confidence in LUMN's ability to recover its free cash flow, leading to significant stock price declines.

Cell tower on sunset sky background. Technology 5G network

Aleksei Vel./iStock via Getty Images

After doubling down on Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, I am now taking a more neutral stance on the broadband company because I believe the Fed will continue to raise interest rates, which

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

