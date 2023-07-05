jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While the market has seen a huge comeback for the 2022-beaten-down-tech stocks, there are other sectors that have not been idle. In the car industry, while all eyes have once again been on Tesla (TSLA), I have a few other names I am picking which I consider safer long-term bets. In particular, I have been more and more focusing on top-end vehicles manufacturers, where volumes are lower and margins are high. In addition, the wealthier the end-market is, the more insulated it can be from a recession.

While names such as Ferrari (RACE) and Porsche (OTCPK:DRPRF), which I both own, immediately come to mind when we look at luxury vehicles, there is another big player that, though with quite some differences from the other two, is betting big on reshaping its model portfolio by reducing its exposure to the entry luxury segment and increase by 60% its top-end luxury sales.

I am talking about the German auto-maker Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF; OTCPK:MBGYY).

In this article I would like to share how I am reviewing the company after I initiated my position last year. In fact, what strikes me is how Mercedes is being able to push its average selling price per vehicle closer and closer to Porsche's while the multiples it trades at are significantly lower.

Mercedes' strategy shift

Mercedes-Benz is a company needing no presentation. Just to give an idea of how powerful the brand is, for the past 10 years it has always been among the top 10 best global brands in the world.

However, what I think many investors still aren't aware of is the major strategy shift the company decided to undertake before the pandemic hit. In particular, while during the last decade automakers - and Mercedes, too - focused primarily on volumes, the strategy is now quite different and aims at profitability. Mercedes understood this at the end of the decade and in 2019 it started reshaping its model portfolio to put as much effort as possible in pushing its customers from the entry luxury segment to the core and top-end luxury ones. In particular, among top-end luxury vehicles, Mercedes' own brands such as Maybach and AMG, which give life to products many wealthy customers desire and crave.

Mercedes 2023 Capital Markets Presentation

In hindsight, a few year after the pandemic changed the world, we see how Mercedes understood before many other companies where the industry needed to go: reducing volumes gives more pricing power and enables a company to pick its customers choosing the wealthier ones. A company like Mercedes can afford to do this without being hurt and actually being benefited. Once the pandemic hit and caused supply chain bottlenecks, many manufacturing companies, on one side, found themselves unprepared, on the other, they discovered the new possibilities that were given by an environment where supply is well lower than demand. Considering that the number of cars sold worldwide was 75 million in 2019 and that the 2023 forecast still sees this number just above 70 million, we are before an industry still somewhat in recovery mode in terms of volumes, while profit margins have increased more or less all across the board.

Mercedes had already chosen a strategy focused on margins more than on volumes before the pandemic forced everybody else to go this way.

After the recent Q1 2023 report, Mercedes achieved six consecutive quarters with double-digit margins, which show how its strategy is working out.

In particular, its product mix is indeed changing, as the slide below shows.

Mercedes Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

In just one year, top-end vehicles grew by 14k units (+18% YoY) and moved up from representing 16% of total sales to more than 18% of total sales. Electric vehicles performed even better with a 24% increase YoY, moving up from a 15% share of volume to 18%.

However, the return on sales (calculated as EBIT/revenue) decreased by 1.6 percentage points from 16.4% to 14.9%.

This should not alarm investors, since, as we can see from the table below, gross profits actually skyrocketed by 18% YoY. What prevented Mercedes from having an EBIT grow as fast as the gross profit growth was R&D. I think it is easy to understand why: Mercedes is investing heavily to be prepared for the BEV revolution.

Mercedes Q1 2023 Report

Aside from R&D, every other expense item grew slower than revenue, highlighting once again how Mercedes is being able to increase its pricing power to offset any other surge in costs.

Overall, we can see the trajectory of an increasingly effective efficiency from this slide from the FY 2022 presentation. The average selling price (APS) increased 43% from 2019 to 2022 and we need to a few percentage points gained in Q1 2023 as well. At the same time, Mercedes has improved its cost structure, moderately decreasing labor costs. Only R&D, as we have seen, is moving upwards to fuel the transition to electric mobility. However, a +7% in R&D before a 43% increase in APS is not at all concerning. Actually, it shows how Mercedes is reliant on its own intrinsic strength to fund the needed investments for the transition.

Mercedes-Benz FY 2022 Results Presentation

A valuation of Mercedes-Benz Cars

Now, we are before a company whose APS is €73k (excluding Smart, BBAC sales and pbp revenue) with over 2 million vehicles sold per year.

This is no metric to overlook. Let's look at this graph taken from Porsche's Investor Presentation, which I used to discuss a possible spin-off of Maserati (STLA).

Porsche Investor Presentation

Now, let's take Porsche as a benchmark. It is a luxury automaker producing 300k vehicles per year at an ASP of €100k. Above Porsche we have very selective luxury automakers such as Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Ferrari (RACE) with an ASP that can reach €400k per vehicle. As we move down from the luxury segment to premium cars, we have several automakers, such as Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Tesla and Volvo selling more than 1 million vehicles at an ASP between €50k and €80k. Porsche trades now above a 20 PE, while Mercedes is around a 5. But we will get to this in a moment.

In fact, what is striking is that a company such as Mercedes trades at very low multiples compared to lower-end automakers such as Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) whose margins are lower than Mercedes, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Currently, Mercedes trades at a fwd PE of 5.7, while Ford trades at a 9.64 and GM at a 6.7. And yet, Mercedes is much more profitable than the two under every single metric (I will not mention here how Stellantis trounces Ford and GM, too and still trades at a fwd PE below 3).

Seeking Alpha

So, the question is simple: can a company be able to shift, year over year, its product mix towards more top-end sales at higher margins be discounted so much from other less profitable players?

For sure, the auto industry is highly competitive and investors discount its cyclicality too compared to other "safer" industries. However, are we really considering how, the more a vehicle is technological and complex, the higher the likelihood it will need assistance and service during its lifetime, generating even higher margin revenue?

For a business like Mercedes' cars, with 2 million units sold with a revenue of €112 billion and an EBIT margin around 14.6%, I think an EBIT multiple of 10 would be appropriate. However, let's be conservative and let's discount the business to a 6 EBIT multiple.

Being Mercedes' EBIT €16.34 billion, we have a value of €98 billion for this segment alone.

Mercedes Vans

In my past articles I didn't spend a lot of words on this segment. However, I think it is time to look at Mercedes Vans, too. In fact, it is a highly profitable business where Mercedes is a niche leader with very high customer retention. Just to give an example, Mercedes states that 74% of its customers repurchase the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Here is an overview of this business and its main financial results. Mercedes Vans is, too, part of the strategy to move total sales towards higher-end vehicles while cutting costs.

Mercedes-Benz Vans Strategy Update Presentation

As we can see, the segment sells 415k vehicles a year at an ASP per vehicle above €41k, generating a total revenue of €17.2 billion with an EBIT margin (Return on Sales) of 11.2%. Actually, the most recent quarter saw an even higher result with a margin above 15%.

It is clear from these numbers why Mercedes wanted to keep this business within the company instead of spinning it off together with Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTRUY).

Mercedes-Benz Vans Strategy Update Presentation

These results are not a stand-alone event, but, as we have now come to understand, they are part of a well-thought-out strategy slowly uplifting and improving the whole business.

Mercedes-Benz Vans Strategy Update Presentation

What I think is remarkable is how the first two graphs, showing sales and revenue growth, are decoupled from the steep increase of the lower two graphs. What is shown is quite clear to anyone with basic business management knowledge: efficiency has drastically improved.

Once again, let's face the question: how much is Mercedes Vans worth?

Here investors may have two different ideas. Some may give a valuation using lower multiples due to the lower margins. Others may see the market niche Mercedes Vans addresses as more insulated from competition than the Cars business. Therefore, this would lead to a premium. So we could be between a 6 and a 12 EBIT multiple. Let's position ourselves in the middle and let's pick an 8. This gives us a valuation of €15.2 billion for Mercedes Vans alone.

Our total value for the industrial business is then €113.2 billion, not counting Mercedes Mobility (the financial branch).

Well, Mercedes currently has a €78.8 billion market cap, which makes me see a 43% upside for the stock, which gives us a share target price of €104.1.

Let's balance this with a discounted cash flow model. Here, assuming a 5% FCF growth for 5 years, which I think is due thanks to the strategy shift we talked about, I end up with a share target price of €92.6, which is 27% above the current market price in Frankfurt.

Author, with data from SA

If we position ourselves in the middle between the two estimates and we can assume a fair value around €98.4 a share.

But things are not ending here. In fact, Mercedes recently announced a share buyback program, that started on March 3rd, 2023. In the next two years, the company will spend up to €4 billion to repurchase and then cancel its own shares. This is equals to 5% of the current market cap which goes along with a dividend policy that pays out 40% of the industrial net income. With a current dividend of €5.20 per share, the yield is 7.2%.

So, alongside a potential share upside around 30%, we also have to factor in another 5% of buybacks in 2 years and two annual dividends yielding around 7%. This is almost another 20% return given the current market price.

Risks

Of course, an automaker faces some tough challenges. First and foremost, a recession will surely be felt by such a company. However, its portfolio upgrade is somewhat going to protect Mercedes more than other auto manufacturers from a declining consumer spending. Another risk, common to all German automakers, is the exposure to China. However, Mercedes sees among its top shareholders two Chinese investors (BAIC Group and Li Shufu). Together they own around 20% of the company. This is balanced by a 16.45% ownership of European investors and a 7.69% ownership of German investors. To this we need to add another 20.74% in the hands of U.S. institutional investors. Overall, I see a somewhat balanced picture where no one has any real interest in harming Mercedes as it becomes a cash cow.

Conclusion

At times where capital light businesses with recurring revenue are sought from every investor, it may be a little bold to keep on holding some industrial companies in one's portfolio. However, I don't see a world without strong industrial players. We will always need hardware, so to say. In addition, a player able to increase its profitability like Mercedes is surely trading at an alluring valuation, which gives investors a certain margin of safety when establishing or increasing a position. For all these reasons, I keep rating Mercedes as a buy.

