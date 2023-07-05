wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a global biopharmaceutical enterprise headquartered in Foster City, California. Established in 1987, the firm is committed to discovering, developing, and distributing groundbreaking medicines, specializing in HIV/AIDS, coronavirus, viral hepatitis, oncology, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and serious fungal infections. Their notable products include Biktarvy, Veklury, and Yescarta. Collaborating with partners like Merck & Co and Galapagos NV, Gilead addresses pressing global health issues.

Q1 2023 Earnings

In Q1 2023, Gilead Sciences' revenues fell to $6.4 billion due to decreased Veklury sales, despite an increase in HIV and Oncology sales. Diluted EPS rose to $0.80 from $0.02 in Q1 2022, largely due to a $2.7 billion non-recurring impairment in 2022, partially offset by higher operating expenses and lower revenues in 2023. Non-GAAP diluted EPS decreased to $1.37 from $2.12, primarily due to higher operating costs and lower revenues. Gilead's cash and marketable securities dropped to $7.2 billion, while it generated $1.7 billion in operating cash flow, paid $969 million in dividends, and repurchased $400 million of stock.

GILD Stock Assessment

Per Seeking Alpha DATA, Gilead's valuation is moderate with a forward non-GAAP P/E of 11.30 and GAAP P/E of 17.36. However, growth is lagging, with a slight YoY revenue decrease of -1.56%, and a modest 3-year CAGR of 5.98%. Profitability is a strength with high gross profit, EBIT, and net income margins, along with strong ROE and ROA. Momentum is mixed, with the stock down in the 3 and 6-month windows but up YoY.

Data by YCharts

Gilead's market cap is substantial at $95.69B with a relatively high debt of $25.24B. Dividend yield is attractive at 3.91%, with a steady 7-year growth history.

Gilead's Diversification and Strong Growth: Virology and Oncology Ventures

Management at Gilead expressed satisfaction with the company's progress over the past four years at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. They have strengthened their already formidable virology business and significantly expanded into other growth areas. Despite this diversification, the team has stayed focused on virology, resulting in an 8% growth last year and a 15% growth in Q1 2023, excluding Veklury. A third of this growth is attributed to their burgeoning oncology business, which brought in over $2 billion in sales last year and continues to show promise, particularly in cell therapy and Trodelvy. The company is optimistic about the future, seeing themselves at the beginning of a growth phase, with quarter-on-quarter execution as their current priority.

Gilead's Trodelvy: Promising Treatment for HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

Gilead's Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) has received a favorable review from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use as a treatment for adults with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. This news is based on successful results from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study, demonstrating that Trodelvy significantly improved overall survival and diminished disease progression risk. Moreover, it performed well in secondary endpoint measures, such as objective response rate and time to deterioration. Trodelvy’s safety profile aligned with prior studies. A final decision from the European Commission is awaited later in 2023.

The advancement of Trodelvy signifies a crucial shift in Gilead's strategic direction as they venture deeper into the oncology sector. This move diversifies their focus from their historical strength in virology, addressing the pressing need for new treatments in cancer, particularly HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Gilead's expansion into oncology and the positive appraisal of Trodelvy highlights their commitment to tackling challenging diseases and delivering innovative treatment options, thereby potentially changing the treatment landscape for breast cancer patients with limited alternatives.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, Gilead's commitment to innovation and its strategic pivot towards the oncology sector, whilst maintaining a steady focus on its virology business, provides a robust platform for future growth. The company has navigated headwinds like the decline in Veklury sales by delivering robust growth in HIV and Oncology. Their promising Trodelvy drug represents a significant development in the treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, further emphasizing their adaptability and strategic execution.

However, investors should monitor Gilead's slowing growth, higher operating expenses, and considerable debt. Despite these challenges, the company's profitability metrics remain strong, and the attractive dividend yield presents a solid income opportunity in the biopharma space.

The company’s future success may be driven by their ability to execute quarter-on-quarter and continue delivering innovative medicines like Trodelvy, which has shown promising results in Phase 3 trials. A positive decision from the European Commission would further validate Gilead's efforts in expanding into oncology and could provide a significant boost to the company's growth trajectory.

Given these factors, the investment recommendation for Gilead Sciences is a 'Hold'. Investors should watch for the European Commission’s decision on Trodelvy and Gilead's progress in the oncology sector while keeping an eye on the company's operating expenses and debt levels. This 'Hold' recommendation is based on the potential upside from the oncology pivot offset by near-term financial headwinds. Personally, I have a preference for other prominent biopharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly (LLY), Merck (MRK), and Novartis (NVS). However, I can certainly understand why an investor focused on generating income (dividends) would choose to hold Gilead.