Western Copper and Gold: For Now, It's Just Volatile Copper

Jul. 05, 2023 4:01 AM ETWestern Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN), WRN:CA
Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • The share price of Western Copper and Gold Corporation has fallen sharply since I issued an earlier Sell recommendation.
  • The company has a project to recover copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum from a mining property in the Yukon, Canada.
  • Until Casino begins producing the commodities, the stock will be subject to the price action of the commodities and other uncertainties.
  • Due to the strong positive correlation between the two assets, the copper price will be the main contributor to the stock price. A lower copper price is possible due to possible recession headwinds, but this should not lead to a significant decrease in the Western Copper stock price.
  • The investor should not deviate from the Hold rating for the time being.
This analysis re-rates the stock in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSX:WRN:CA) to a Hold rating from the previous Sell rating as the shares are still under some negative pressure from mounting recession

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

