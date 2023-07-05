Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Sold Dime Community Bancshare's High Yielding Preferred Shares

Jul. 05, 2023 4:01 AM ETDime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM), DCOMP
Jeremy LaKosh
Summary

  • Dime Community Bancshares' Q1 earnings remained stable despite a decrease in net interest income, with operating expenses falling by approximately $2.5 million.
  • Concerns arise from the bank's income relative to its loan portfolio size and the amount of pandemic era loans on its balance sheet, potentially burdening loan yields beyond 2023.
  • Despite selling Dime Community Bancshares' preferred shares due to these concerns, the bank does offer a 5% coupon bond that matures in 2032, yielding approximately 9%.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been subject to the same volatility affecting the regional banking sector since March. When the first round of selling hit, I purchased the bank’s preferred shares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) as the dividend

Jeremy LaKosh
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

