Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VGSH: Sub-Par Yields From Inverted Yield Curve

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF is not a good short or long-term investment due to its modest portfolio duration and sub-1% long-term average annual return, respectively.
  • Despite the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate hikes, VGSH is unlikely to outperform floating rate yield vehicles like TBIL and USFR until the yield curve normalizes.
  • I continue to recommend TBIL or USFR for cash allocation instead of the VGSH.

United States savings bonds of varying amounts

Jitalia17

In November, I wrote a cautious article on the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH), suggesting it was neither a good short-term place to park cash nor a good long-term investment. In the short-term, its modest portfolio

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.27K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TBIL, USFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.