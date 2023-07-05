duncan1890/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Asset managers are phenomenal businesses to own. They are asset-light, highly profitable and, if managed appropriately, have balance sheets that can weather almost any storm. Among the larger asset managers, I covered T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in a comparative analysis with Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) in April 2022 and published a follow-up in December. As is widely known, these largely active asset managers face pressure due to strong competition from lower-cost investment vehicles (especially exchange-traded funds, ETFs).

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is the behemoth of the passive investment industry ($8.6 trillion in assets under management, AUM, as of year-end 2022), and offers an excellent value proposition through its iShares ETF franchise. Given the evident difficulty of beating the market and the commercial success of low-cost index-based investments, it's easy to conclude that passive investing is the future, and "old-school" asset managers like T. Rowe Price are slowly becoming obsolete. The difference in their blended price-to-earnings ratio (15 versus 20, Figure 1 and Figure 2) suggests that there is some truth to this statement.

But does it really make sense to give up active asset managers in favor of BlackRock et al.? Does T. Rowe Price Group, founded back in 1937, really resemble the fate of carriages and coaches in the late 19th century (see this exhilarating article from 1895)?

In this article, I will present three reasons and observations why I believe the carriage is not dead and far from obsolete. However, I will also explain why I am not overly optimistic despite my mostly positive findings.

Figure 1: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs tool)

Figure 2: BlackRock Inc. (BLK): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs tool)

Reason 1: T. Rowe Price's Fee Rate Is More Stable Than You Might Think

The first thing investors in active asset managers (rightly) fear is a decline in fees as a result of fierce competition. Over the years and decades, competition among active managers and the proliferation of low-cost passive investment strategies have led to a decline in relative fee-based income. Figure 3 shows the average annual fee rate for TROW and BLK. Note that I calculated the rate by dividing revenues by average annual AUM. However, for BLK, I had to average AUM at the beginning and end of the year for the period 2010 to 2012 because the company did not report average AUM in those years.

Figure 3: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) vs. BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Average annual fee rate (own work, based on TROW and BLK 2009 to 2022 10-Ks)

The fact that BlackRock is highly profitable despite its 56% lower average annual fee rate is certainly spectacular, and the 9.6 basis point decline in T. Rowe's fee rate over the years looks far more worrisome than BLK's decline by 5.0 basis points.

On average, TROW's fee rate declined 0.80 basis points per year. BLK's fee rate fell by 0.41 basis points annually over the same period, which is much less in absolute terms, of course, but shows that TROW's decline is anything but worrisome. On a comparable basis (i.e., relating the annual decline in fees to the average annual fee rate from 2010 to 2012), the passive giant's rate has declined slightly faster than TROW's (1.63% vs. 1.45% average fee rate for 2010 to 2012). And even looking at just the last five years, BLK's fee rate has declined faster than TROW's (3.40% vs. 2.49% average fee rate for 2018 to 2020). Of course, I am not suggesting that this trend will continue, but it nicely illustrates that the past decline in TROW's fee rate should not be overstated.

Reason 2: Despite Fierce Competition, Margins Are Very Stable

While the relatively slower decline in T. Rowe Price's fee rate suggests that its margins should be more stable than BlackRock's, it is important to remember that while both largely require the same technical infrastructure, the active asset management industry is heavily reliant on expensive fund managers. Let's take a look at the margins of the two companies.

Based on EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Figure 4) and operating income (Figure 5), both TROW and BLK have shown very stable performance since at least 2009. T. Rowe's margins are significantly stronger than BlackRock's, but this should not be over-interpreted due to the higher operating leverage of the active asset management business.

This is also the reason for TROW's much more pronounced margin compression in 2022. On a comparable basis - if we relate the 2022 margin compression to the respective 2020 to 2022 average margin - TROW's operating and EBITDA margins contracted by 3.5 times and 3.6 times as much as BlackRock's, respectively. However, as markets recover, TROW's earnings should follow suit. Management has expressed cautious optimism in its remarks on the results for the first quarter of 2023. Assets under management increased 5.3% quarter-over-quarter, and the firm's investment advisory fee rate increased 0.4 basis points, while the average fee rate on a year-over-year basis (compare Figure 1) was only 0.1 basis points better than the average fee rate for 2022, reflecting rather weak capital allocation-based income as well as administrative, distribution, and servicing fees.

Figure 4: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) vs. BlackRock Inc. (BLK): EBITDA margin (own work, based on TROW and BLK 2009 to 2022 10-Ks)

Figure 5: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) vs. BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Operating margin (own work, based on TROW and BLK 2009 to 2022 10-Ks)

Comparing return on invested capital (ROIC), T. Rowe Price's historically strong performance is also evident. Over the last five years, the active asset manager delivered average ROIC of almost 29%, compared to 12% for BlackRock. Same as above, the company's higher operating leverage is also evident from the more volatile ROIC - TROW's 2022 profitability declined by over 50%, to 17%, while BLK's ROIC declined by only 16%, to 11%. T. Rowe Price's ROIC was also more volatile than BlackRock's over the long term, with a relative standard deviation of 18% of the ten-year average versus 14%.

I have not compared the free cash flow of the two companies on an annual basis, as it is subject to fluctuations due to occasional seed capital requirements, for example. However, over the long term, cash profitability gives a similar picture to EBITDA and operating profitability. TROW's average free cash flow margin since 2010 (adjusted for stock-based compensation and normalized with respect to working capital movements) is 22.8%, compared to 19.8% for BlackRock. Using average data for 2020 to 2022, the difference is even more pronounced - 31.5% versus 18.7% - but I wouldn't overinterpret such short-term results.

All in all, I think T. Rowe continues to be pressured by competition from lower-cost suppliers, so margin compression is to be expected. However, given its obviously highly efficient cost structure, scale, and reputation, I think TROW has plenty of room to maneuver, and its performance over the past decade is very reassuring.

Reason 3: AUM And Earnings Growth Remains Solid

Considering the decline in fee rate combined with fairly stable margins, one might hastily conclude that revenue growth at T. Rowe Price must have been rather meager. However, growth in assets under management has more than offset the decline in fee rate. TROW's compound annual AUM growth rate (CAGR) over the past 13 years (comparing average AUM from 2010-2012 and 2020-2022) has been 11.1%, while BlackRock's growth has been somewhat slower - at a CAGR of 9.6%. However, in recent years, the difference narrowed considerably, and when comparing average AUM from 2017-2019 and 2020-2022, both companies grew by just over 3.3%.

Looking at revenues (Figure 6), combining the effects of asset price appreciation and net cash flows from clients, it is clear that TROW grew at a slightly slower pace than BLK (on average 10.6% vs. 12.5% per year). Apart from asset appreciation, BLK reported net inflows from customers averaging 3.1% of year-end AUM since 2010, while TROW's inflows and outflows from customers almost balanced each other out (average annual net inflows of only 0.1%, see next section).

Figure 6: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) vs. BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Revenue growth (own work, based on TROW and BLK 2009 to 2022 10-Ks)

EBITDA and operating earnings growth were slightly lower than revenue growth at TROW and BLK, but still very acceptable at 12%/14% (EBITDA growth) and 12%/17% (operating earnings growth) since 2009. Due to the similar growth rates, only operating profit growth is shown in Figure 7. Once again, T. Rowe's higher operating leverage stands out. The decline in growth in more recent years (three-year average operating earnings growth of 4.7% and 6.4%) should not be over-interpreted due to the bear market in 2022.

Figure 7: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) vs. BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Operating earnings growth (Own work, based on TROW and BLK 2009 to 2022 10-Ks)

It is noteworthy that BlackRock essentially doubled its assets under management in 2009 through the acquisition of Barclays Global Investors. Without this inorganic contribution to growth - since 2010 - BlackRock's operating earnings would have grown at an average annual rate of 7.0%, while T. Rowe Price's would have grown about 180 basis points faster. Granted, TROW acquired Oak Hill Advisors at the end of 2021, but I would argue that the consolidation of $56 billion in AUM (3.4% of AUM at year-end 2021) did not have a significant impact on operating earnings growth due to the small percentage and long observation period (2010-2022).

I think BLK and TROW can continue to grow their respective asset bases in the future, but of course this requires continued asset price appreciation and ideally net inflows from clients. This is probably the most important insight to take away before investing in asset managers - in a nutshell, they are a leveraged bet on the performance of equities (and other assets), even if the term leverage is somewhat inappropriate given their pristine balance sheets.

At the end of 2022, T. Rowe Price had no debt and $1.8 billion in cash, while BlackRock had about $6.7 billion in debt and $4.7 billion in cash. And in case you were wondering: The fact that TROW currently has no debt on its balance sheet is the reason it hasn't been rated by Moody's or S&P Global Ratings. BlackRock's current long-term credit rating is Aa3. In its most recent credit opinion, Moody's noted the company's "position as the world's largest asset manager with high earnings capacity, moderate financial leverage, strong and stable profitability, and a strong liquidity profile".

The Caveat: Net Flows Speak A Clear Language

Since 2010, BlackRock has significantly outperformed T. Rowe Price in terms of net inflows from clients (Figure 8). As noted above, net inflows from clients have contributed an average of 3.1% to BlackRock's AUM since 2010 (0.1% for T. Rowe Price). While T. Rowe Price has been able to attract new client money in some years, the trend since 2020 is somewhat worrisome.

Figure 8: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) vs. BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Net cash flows from clients (own work, based on TROW and BLK 2009 to 2022 10-Ks)

While the firm's fund managers continue to perform acceptably (on a ten-year basis, 78% of TROW's AUM exceeded the Morningstar category median), passive investing in low-cost instruments remains in vogue and is likely to continue to be favored. The fact that TROW's assets under management fell 24% year-over-year, while BlackRock's assets under management fell 14%, is also not helpful. In the first quarter of 2023, T. Rowe saw outflows of $23.5 billion in its equity segment, offset by inflows of $7.1 billion in its multi-asset segment. On a consolidated basis, net outflows represented 1.2% of quarter-end AUM. While the inflows are certainly encouraging, it is important to keep an eye on TROW's equity AUM (52% quarter-end AUM) as the year progresses.

Despite the fact that TROW's assets under management are currently suffering from client outflows, I think a potential "lost decade" could help the firm's performance. If stocks move sideways (or worse), I can imagine actively managed products becoming more popular as self-taught investors turn to professional help. In this context, I think TROW is very well positioned, as the company has consistently outperformed over several decades.

Similarly, I would not over-interpret the recent negative net flows in TROW, as the company derives a large percentage of its AUM from retirement accounts, which are quite sticky. Likewise, long-term investors with taxable accounts that have significant built-in gains in their portfolios will likely be hesitant to sell early because of the tax implications. In the longer term, however, it should be kept in mind that TROW's asset base - although stickier than BLK's - suffers from a secular headwind, namely the increasing retirement of baby boomers.

However, I would not write off TROW because of this negative. The company's expertise in defined contribution products and their - in my opinion - continued popularity and likely increasing government support should not be ignored. From a more distant perspective, it's also worth noting that despite the fact that Generation Z is less likely to invest in mutual funds than Millennials and Baby Boomers, the number is still quite significant at 35% according to this study. Interestingly, only 15% of Generation Z respondents said they use ETFs, and 22% said they use index funds. I would take the study with a grain of salt, however, as it was released in March 2022 and investment behavior is very dynamic. Finally, it's important to remember that BlackRock doesn't just offer passive investments - 27% of its year-end 2022 AUM was in actively managed equities, fixed income, multi-asset funds and alternative investments. ETFs accounted for about 34% of AUM at year-end 2022, while non-ETF-based index investments accounted for 31%. (Short-term) cash management positions accounted for the remaining 8%.

Conclusion - 1895 All Over Again?

T. Rowe Price and BlackRock are major asset managers, with the former focusing on actively managed funds and the latter being the king of passive investments, largely due to its highly successful iShares franchise. The valuation gap between the two stocks (recall Figure 1 and Figure 2) is largely due to investor fears that the active investment management business will eventually suffer the same fate as the carriages and coaches did at the end of the 19th century. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 15, the market is suggesting anything but rapid deterioration.

It turns out that TROW's fee rate has held up very well despite fierce competition. BlackRock's fee rate has actually fallen a bit faster in relative terms. TROW's margins and return on invested capital have held up very well over the past decade, which has been marked by continued strong inflows into passive investment products. This is a testament to T. Rowe Price's solid management team.

Going forward, active management fees rates are expected to continue to decline, reducing margins, while BlackRock's fee rate should stabilize more quickly. However, I expect TROW's profitability to remain acceptable given its leading position, reputation, size and scale, and still ample headroom - after all, three-year average operating and free cash flow margins are 43% and 31%, respectively.

Growth since the Great Recession has been very solid for both companies, and when adjusted for inorganic growth from acquisitions, TROW actually grew faster than BLK in AUM, revenue, EBITDA and operating earnings, although to be fair growth did slow. TROW's strong performance is due not only to the company's operational efficiency, but also to the continued strong performance of its investment products. Still, investors should keep an eye on outflows. T. Rowe Price has seen net outflows since 2020, and at a fairly high percentage, while BlackRock continues to see solid inflows. However, based on current numbers, outflows have (temporarily?) stabilized. Similarly, it's important to keep an eye on competition from alternative investment managers, but to be fair, TROW has diversified into this space with its acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors in 2021.

Long-term, T. Rowe Price will suffer from headwinds from the increasingly retiring baby boomers, while the company's solid foundation of defined contribution products and their likely continued popularity and increasing government support should mitigate the impact. At the same time, I would not overinterpret the tailwinds from the passive investment industry. In an exhaustive long-term sideways market, or worse, a long-term bear market, TROW would likely see increasing inflows due to the long-term confidence in its managers and strong relationship the company has built over the years and decades. This is also why I don't believe active fund managers will be made obsolete by artificial intelligence. At the end of the day, psychology plays a big role in investing, and human interaction - especially in turbulent times - will certainly remain important.

While I am not buying more BlackRock shares at this time due to the somewhat high valuation, I continue to think T. Rowe Price stock is a compelling long-term opportunity for investors who believe in a return to long-term asset price appreciation.

The dividend yield of 4.3% is solid (five-year average of 2.9%), and the dividend looks very safe given the payout ratio of about 57%, when average payout for 2020-2022 is compared to average free cash flow. It should be noted, however, that TROW's shareholder-friendly management occasionally pays special dividends that are not reflected in the current yield of 4.3%. With TROW paying a $3 special dividend in 2021, the adjusted payout ratio - taking into account only the regular dividend - is only about 45%. Finally, T. Rowe Price's management's long-term mindset, conservative nature, and simultaneous shareholder-friendly stance is underscored by the fact that the dividend was increased by 4.2% in 2009, whereas BlackRock kept the dividend constant. And while the recent dividend increase of only 1.7% was somewhat disappointing at first glance (BlackRock increased by 2.5%), it was understandable given the bear market in 2022 and should be viewed in the context of the 13% CAGR (15% for BlackRock) for the 2010 to 2022 period and the 37-year track record .

Nevertheless, given the uncertainties relevant to the asset management industry, I maintain a fairly small position in T. Rowe Price and BlackRock, with the goal that neither position exceeds 1% of total portfolio value through active contributions.

As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence. Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well.