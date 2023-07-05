Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T. Rowe Price Vs. BlackRock: 1895 All Over Again?

Jul. 05, 2023 9:00 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK), TROW1 Comment
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
6.06K Followers

Summary

  • The article explores the question of whether T. Rowe Price resembles the carriage at the end of the 19th century - with BlackRock possibly representing the (AI-powered) steam engine.
  • TROW has not been able to attract net new client funds since 2010 and faces headwinds from retiring baby boomers. BlackRock, in contrast, continues to attract significant new funds.
  • However, T. Rowe Price's fee rate has been remarkably solid and margins have remained strong despite competition from lower-cost offerings.
  • I present three reasons and observations why I believe the carriage is not dead and far from obsolete. However, I also explain why I am not overly optimistic despite my mostly positive findings.
Altes Foto von zwei jungen und Kutsche

duncan1890/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Asset managers are phenomenal businesses to own. They are asset-light, highly profitable and, if managed appropriately, have balance sheets that can weather almost any storm. Among the larger asset managers, I covered T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
6.06K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TROW; BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Matt Mason
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (113)
Yeah I mean simple math shows they're business still makes sense. More expensive? Sure. Better performance? Absolutely. As long as this remains true, the business is viable.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.