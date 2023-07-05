Southwest Gas: Unstable Cash Structure Raises Concerns Of Dividend Cut

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) is a natural gas distribution and transportation company that provides services in two segments: Natural Gas Distribution and Construction Services. In the Gas Distribution segment, they distribute gas to approximately 2 million people throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California. In the Construction Services segment, they provide pipe construction, maintenance, and repair services to LDCs around the United States.

The market outlook

In Q1 2023, Southwest Gas’ revenues consisted of natural gas distribution revenues, utility infrastructure services revenues, and pipeline and storage revenues. In the natural gas distribution segment, Southwest’s residential revenues of $739 million, accounted for 74% of its total natural gas distribution revenues in Q1 2023. Also, commercial (small and large) revenues accounted for 21% of Southwest’s total natural gas distribution revenues in Q1 2023. It is worth noting that in the natural gas distribution segment, the company’s revenue from contracts with customers increased by 43% YoY to $996 million in Q1 2023.

According to EIA’s short-term energy outlook, U.S. residential consumption of natural gas in the first quarter of 2023 was 23.47 billion cubic feet per day [Bcfpd], compared with 26.09 Bcfpd in Q1 2022, and 17.37 Bcfpd in Q4 2022 (see Figure 1). EIA estimates the residential consumption of natural gas in Q2 2023 to be 4.65 Bcfpd, and decrease further to 4.27 Bcfpd in Q3 2023, before increasing to 16.64 Bcfpd in Q4 2023 and 24.82 Bcfpd in Q1 2024. Also, U.S. commercial consumption of natural gas decreased from 15.61 Bcfpd in Q1 2022 to 14.52 Bcfpd in Q1 2023. EIA estimates U.S. commercial consumption of natural gas to be 6.80 Bcfpd in Q2 2023, decrease further to 5.49 Bcfpd in Q3 2023, before increasing to 16.64 Bcfpd in Q4 2023 and 24.82 Bcfpd in Q1 2024. Overall, U.S. residential and commercial consumption of natural gas in 2023 is expected to be lower than in 2022. However, it is expected to increase in 2024. We can see that despite lower U.S. residential and commercial natural gas consumption in Q1 2023 compared with the same period last year, Southwest’s natural gas distribution segment revenues in Q1 2023 were significantly higher than in Q1 2022, suggesting that the company’s natural gas distribution operations are improving. Also, it is important to know that U.S. residential and commercial natural gas consumptions in Q2 2023 and Q3 2023 are estimated to be higher than in 2Q 2022 and 3Q 2022, respectively. As a result, Southwest’s natural gas distribution revenues in Q2 2023 and Q3 2023 might be higher than in Q2 and Q3 2022, respectively. As natural gas consumption in the second quarter and third quarter of the year is not even close to its level in the first quarter Southwest’s Q2 and Q3 2023 natural gas distribution revenues are not expected to be as strong as in Q1 2023.

Remember that the demand for natural gas is seasonal, with greater demand in the colder winter months and decreased demand in the warmer summer months.

Figure 1 – U.S. natural gas supply and consumption

EIA

All of Southwest’s service territories have decoupled rate structures (alternative revenue programs), which are designed to eliminate the direct link between volumetric sales and revenue, thereby mitigating the impacts of unusual weather variability and conservation on operating margin, allowing Southwest to pursue energy efficiency initiatives, the company explained in its Q1 2023 10-Q Form.

Southwest’s utility infrastructure services revenues are linked to Centuri’s revenue (Centuri Group is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings). In the first quarter of 2023, total utility infrastructure services revenues increased by 25% to $653 million, driven by higher revenues in all of the sub-segments (such as gas infrastructure services, and electric power infrastructure services)

Centuri partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada. “The Department of Energy estimates more than 70% of the nation’s grid transmission lines and power transformers are over 25 years old, creating vulnerability exacerbated by seasonal storm and extreme weather events,” the company explained. As a result, Centuri revenues are lowest during the first quarter of the year due to less favorable winter weather conditions. Revenues typically improve as more favorable weather conditions occur during the summer and fall months. Centuri has a high-quality utility customer base. Centuri’s operations are growing, and a new $125 million gas pipeline construction contract in Indiana boosts its revenues in a significant way. The gas and electric transmission & distribution markets are growing continuously in the United States and the demand for 5G and offshore wind-related infrastructure is on the rise. Centuri has already contracted to provide onshore assembly, fabrication, and port logistics for offshore wind projects in Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States. Overall, its wind contracts are signed worth more than $0.5 billion, and can grow in the following quarters. Thus, Centuri is benefiting from the increasing demand for clean energy in the United States and is well-positioned to achieve more attractive contracts.

Finally, Southwest’s pipeline and storage segment revenues in Q1 2023 are linked to MountainWest Regulated operations. It is important to know that Southwest sold MountainWest in mid-February 2023. Thus, the market outlook for regulated gas transportation and gas storage may not directly affect Southwest’s revenues anymore. The company used MountainWest sale money for deleveraging and paid off $1.1 billion of total debt.

SWX’s financials

As was mentioned earlier, natural gas utility operation is one part of Southwest’s business, and stable operating cash flow is the nature of utility companies. This is because using natural gas is an inseparable part of modern life. In other words, economic uncertainties may affect people's purchase power and drop their expending, however it may impact slowly on their utility consumption. Meanwhile, investigating SWX’s operating cash flow during the last year indicates intense fluctuations in their CFO generation, which ultimately dropped to a negative amount of $(185.7) million in Q1 2023. Moreover, the company has had an outflow of free cash flow in recent quarters in a row and hit its highest outflow of $404.8 million in Q1 2023 (see Figure 2). Uncertainty in cash flows brings another concern regarding the probability of dividend cuts. In other words, when the company cannot self-afford the dividend it pays out, it brings the probability of a stock price decline.

Figure 2 – SWX’s cash structure (in million).

Author

It is normal for utility companies to pay their capital expenditures by debt financing and then pay back their spending by their operating cash flow. However, a negative amount of operating cash flow during the recent quarter brings more doubt to SWX’s capability to pay back its debt financing easily. Moreover, as I mentioned earlier, it is anticipated that the company’s revenue during the rest of the year will be lower than in 2022.

Additionally, comparing SWX’s total return during the last five years with the total returns on the S&P 500, S&P 500 stock composite utilities index and the S&P 1500 utilities index indicate that the company has had the lowest total annualized shareholder returns during the last five years. In minutiae, SWX’s return was -2.17% as compared with the S&P 1500 utilities index of 3.85%, the S&P 500 stock composite utilities index of 9.13%, and the S&P 500 index return of 9.40% (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 -

SWX's 2022 annual report

Conclusion

Analyzing Southwest Gas Holdings' business structure and market outlook indicate that overall, during 2023, the company’s revenue will likely be lower than in 2022 and SWX’s cash structure is not healthy enough to be able to cover dividend payments during the year there is a possibility of a dividend cut, which is not a positive sign as it brings the possibility of the stock price will decline. As a result, I conclude that a hold rating would be appropriate for SWX stock.