Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The utility sector can be pretty interesting nowadays. Over the last decade, investors flocked to utility companies as they offered a relatively safe income stream when the interest rates were zero. When the risk-free interest is above 5%, investors can sell utility stocks and buy safer bonds. Therefore, utility companies may be trading for an attractive valuation. In this article, I will analyze UGI (NYSE:UGI) as the yield approaches 5.5%.

I will analyze UGI using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities.

Fundamentals

The revenues of UGI have increased by almost 37% over the last decade. Growth in sales was not very fast and was powered mainly by acquisitions, including the acquisition of AmeriGas in 2020 as the company expanded its propane business. UGI also grows organically by increasing its number of clients. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects UGI to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~1% in the medium term.

On the other hand, the EPS (earnings per share) more than tripled when using GAAP figures. However, when using non-GAAP figures, the EPS increased roughly 80% during that decade. The faster EPS increase happened despite an increase in the number of shares mainly due to lower costs which have supported the company's margin expansion. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects UGI to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~6% in the medium term.

UGI is a dividend aristocrat, meaning it has paid a growing dividend for more than 25 years in a row. For UGI, that figure stands at 35 years. The dividend yield is extremely attractive at 5.34%, and it had just enjoyed a 4% bump in May when the company reached the 35th dividend increase. The dividend seems relatively safe as the payout ratio hovers around 50%. The negative payout ratio results from the GAAP payout ratio, which took into account a one-time expense. The company has more than enough liquidity, with over $300M in cash and equivalents, and the dividend seems safe.

In addition to dividends, companies return capital to shareholders via buybacks. Buybacks support EPS growth as they lower the number of shares outstanding. UGI has seen the number of shares increase by 22%. The increase is due to employee share issuance, but more notably, acquisitions. The acquisitions have diluted the EPS, forcing the company to allocate capital very well to keep increasing the EPS despite the higher number of shares.

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio of UGI, when using the 2023 EPS estimates, stands at 9.7. This is an extremely attractive valuation because the company is growing its EPS annually. Moreover, looking at the chart below, we see that investors have an opportunity to acquire shares of UGI for the most attractive valuation over the last twelve months. Investors can enjoy a significant margin of safety at that price.

The graph below from Fast Graphs shows how attractive the valuation of UGI is. The current P/E ratio stands at 9.7 when the average P/E ratio over the last twenty years was 15.3. That's a massive discount to the average, especially considering the 6% forecasted growth in the medium term. While the growth rate over the last twenty years was 7.85%, I still do not believe such a discount can be justified.

Opportunities

Renewable gas is the first growth opportunity for UGI. The company is investing in renewable natural gas, which comes from manure and food waste and can be collected from landfills and agricultural plants. That gas was created naturally and wasn't extracted from the ground. Therefore, it is considered carbon neutral and doesn't create new carbon in the atmosphere. UGI is building plants that will turn that gas directly into electric power that it can distribute to its clients.

Solar Energy is another opportunity for UGI. Utilizing the sun's power can create green power for businesses that can later sell the rest to the grid. UGI builds its own solar fields, provides businesses with the expertise, and builds solar panels on their roofs. It diversifies the company's business away from gases, which is positive, and also exposes UGI to clean energy.

Diversification by itself is a positive growth opportunity. The company earns money from a regulated utility, propane distribution, and gas storage facilities. UGI is active both in the United States in the European Union. It allows the company to pursue business opportunities in different business lines and continents. Most utility companies are limited to their own area of service.

Risks

Reliance on gases, mainly propane, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas, is a significant long-term risk for UGI. The world is phasing out of natural gas steadily. While this trend is unlikely to affect the demand for industrial uses and power generation, it poses a risk to commercial and residential demand. New York State, next to Pennsylvania, where UGI is present, is banning gas heating in new residential businesses.

Moreover, the IEA (International Energy Agency) is calling for a wide ban on heating with natural gas and shifting to heat pumps that use electricity. Many European countries, where UGI is also active, have banned using gas for heating. Therefore, the little exposure to electricity may turn risky for UGI since a shift from gas heating towards electric heating will hurt the company's gas business, but its electricity business won't be enough to cover that loss.

UGI may look like a regulated utility yielding 5.3%, but that is only half the story. Only 35% of the company's profits come from the regulated business. Therefore, the company's risk profile is higher than the average utility. The company is not only relying on a commodity is being phased out, but it also doesn't have the protection of a regulated monopoly across its business, which is a risk.

Conclusions

To conclude, UGI is a blue-chip dividend aristocrat. It has grown its top and bottom lines and fueled dividend growth using that growing cash flow. The company has several growth opportunities, mainly around renewable natural gas and solar power. These opportunities can expand the company's focus beyond gases (propane, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas).

However, there are risks to the investment thesis, mainly the company's reliance on gas, which is being phased out in Europe and in the United States. The company will have to shift towards other business lines, which is an extreme challenge. I still rate the company a BUY despite that challenge since I believe that at the current valuation, there is enough margin of safety for that long-term risk.