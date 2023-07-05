Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dole: Still Potential Long-Term Upside

Jul. 05, 2023 5:32 AM ETDole plc (DOLE)AVO, CVGW, FDP
Mitko Atanasov profile picture
Mitko Atanasov
227 Followers

Summary

  • Dole's shares are up 40% since January and a remarkable 60% over the last year.
  • Dole's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.9 suggests that the stock is relatively inexpensive compared to some of its peers.
  • The firm will face challenging comparables from the previous year, which may lead to a potential share pullback.
  • Analysts predict earnings per share to increase by 17.5% to $1.07 in 2024 and by nearly 21% to $1.29 in 2025.

Fruit And Vegetable Company Dole Plans Initial Public Offering

Scott Olson

Dole (NYSE:DOLE), a major player in fresh produce, reported mixed Q1 results, yet this did not stop the stock from aiming even higher. So far, the shares are up 40% since January and a remarkable 60% over the last year.

This article was written by

Mitko Atanasov profile picture
Mitko Atanasov
227 Followers
I am 30 and have an M.A. in Finance. I have worked as an equity analyst for one of the largest asset management companies in the U.K. My personal experience with the stock market started in 2010 as a long-term investor. Since then, I have been levelling up on seizing short-to-medium-term investment opportunities and taking advantage of market volatility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.