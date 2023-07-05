Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 25, 2023

ismagilov

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of June 23rd, 2023.

JPMorgan releases a nice Weekly Market Recap every week. These are the key index levels this week for equities:

Weekly performance roundup

For CEFs, 6 out of 22 sectors were positive on price (down from 12 last week) and the average price return was -1.24% (down from +0.85% last week). The lead gainer was Emerging Market Income (+1.24%) while Commodities lagged (-4.80%).

4 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 18 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.25% (down from +0.49% last week). The top sector by NAV was New York Munis (+0.51%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Commodities (-5.06%).

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (-1.34%), while the sector with the widest discount is Single-state Munis (-14.68%). The average sector discount is -8.36% (up from -8.43% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Real Estate (+0.79%), while Convertibles (-1.17%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.09% (up from -0.20% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is MLPs (+0.28), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (-1.92). The average z-score is -0.64 (down from -0.57 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+12.79%), Emerging Market Income (+11.97%), and Real Estate (+11.07%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.18% (up from +8.07% last week last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Duff & Phelps Utility and Infra Fund (DPG) -27.05% 8.70% -13.59% -4.8 -4.64% -2.46% Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income (CCD) -7.67% 10.85% 9.94% 0.0 -7.94% 2.44% Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) -4.80% 7.83% -7.94% -0.4 -5.33% 0.87% Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) -3.00% 18.75% 12.14% -0.1 -3.03% -0.45% JHancock Financial Opportunities (BTO) -2.88% 10.17% 6.90% 0.1 -8.22% -0.94% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) -2.84% 8.62% -10.77% 1.5 -2.17% 0.00% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -2.43% 10.25% -10.56% 0.9 -5.01% -1.88% ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) -2.22% 9.67% -21.76% -1.4 -7.54% -1.28% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) -2.03% 8.60% -14.04% 0.6 -1.96% -0.36% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) -2.01% 26.13% 8.32% 2.2 -3.66% 1.49% Click to enlarge

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Gabelli Multi-Media (GGT) 18.61% 12.98% 77.02% 2.7 5.94% -1.69% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 12.38% 8.70% 116.30% 2.1 2.22% -3.84% The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) 8.69% 2.54% 12.19% -0.7 6.10% -1.77% Gabelli Equity (GAB) 4.90% 10.53% 12.20% 0.0 2.15% -1.04% Gabelli Global Utility & Income (GLU) 4.79% 8.45% -6.46% 0.2 1.07% -3.81% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) 4.23% 8.27% -1.14% -0.2 0.85% -1.26% abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 3.79% 14.95% 37.75% 2.2 0.36% 0.00% Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) 3.35% 18.02% 17.80% -0.4 1.69% -0.27% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fd (PTY) 3.29% 10.41% 23.46% 1.8 3.71% -0.92% RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) 2.71% % -20.97% -1.7 2.39% -1.02% Click to enlarge

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

June 22, 2023 | Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

June 23, 2023 | Nuveen Senior Loan Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Approval of Proposed Mergers. June 7, 2023 | Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Liquidation of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund. March 30, 2023 | Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Planned Reorganization. March 27, 2023 | Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announce Proposed Merger.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Boosters

